Dublin Airport ‘ramp up’ security operation as passengers report long waits

Passengers at Dublin Airport have reported “chaos” and very long security queues today with some people reporting wait times of up to 90 minutes.

The Airport’s authorities have warned that its operations will be under strain for the coming week due to staff shortages as it prepares to “ramp up” security personnel to pre-pandemic levels.

Many people passing through Dublin Airport this morning reported waits of more than an hour and a half as the number of people passing through increases.

Some passengers branded the delays “unacceptable” and “the worst they have ever seen”.

A Dublin Airport spokesperson said they were “working extremely hard to ramp up our operation“ after the collapse of international travel, but said: “Queues for security will be experienced at peak hours.”

If people are travelling in the coming days, Dublin Airport is advising those wishing to to check in any bags where they can and to carry the “minimum amount with them when presenting at security”.

Passengers are being advised to be at the airport well in advance of their flight, to ensure they are not delayed at security.

“We would encourage all passengers to be at the airport a minimum of 2 hours before boarding a short haul flight and 3 hours prior to boarding a long-haul flight,” the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) said.

The DAA said it has hired over 100 new security staff since the start of the year but that there has been delays bringing them onstream due to enhanced background checks for aviation workers that came into effect at the start of the year.

“This log jam is now easing, and we hope that more new staff can begin working on the frontline in the coming weeks. In the meantime, we appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers as we work to restore customer service levels to 2019 levels,” the DAA spokesperson said.