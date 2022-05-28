| 7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dublin Airport queues will be ‘less than 30 minutes by early June’ but expect parking problems all summer

Passengers told to be prepared as closure of Quick Park facility removed 6,000 available parking spaces

A busy Dublin Airport recently amid lengthy security queues. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

A busy Dublin Airport recently amid lengthy security queues. Photo: Mark Condren

A busy Dublin Airport recently amid lengthy security queues. Photo: Mark Condren

A busy Dublin Airport recently amid lengthy security queues. Photo: Mark Condren

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

Dublin Airport is promising that passengers will get through security in 30 minutes or less from early June.

Airport chiefs have faced a barrage of criticism since the lifting of pandemic restrictions and a ramping up of air schedules in March. Critics have cited long queues, poor service, limited parking and a lack of taxis.

Most Watched

Privacy