Dublin Airport Q&A: How early should I arrive for my flight and will parking be sold out?

Holidaymakers are heading into peak season, and airports worldwide are struggling to cope. What has Dublin Airport done to lessen its queues, and how can you take off with minimum delays?

How early should I arrive for my flight?

The rule of thumb at Dublin Airport is two-and-a-half hours before short-haul flights and three-and-a-half before long-haul.

Passengers are asked not to arrive earlier than this. “If your flight is at 8.30am or after, please do not enter the terminals any earlier than 6am,” it says.

Note that airline check-in and bag-drop opening times vary, so check these before you travel. You can also save time by checking in online and using self-service bag-drops.

What are the busiest times?

Rush-hour periods are currently 5am to 8am in Terminal 1 and 5am to noon in Terminal 2.

“Terminal 1 has a second peak time at security between 3pm and 7pm for evening flights,” the airport said.

When does security open?

T1 security lines are open 24/7. Security in T2 opens from 4am.

How long does it take to go through security?

That varies. Dublin Airport said security queues will be under 30 minutes for almost all passengers “by early June”, but there may be blips.

It is worth noting that staff shortfalls and operational issues are not the only things that delay lines. If you have not flown in some time, re-read Dublin Airport’s security tips.

Is Fast-Track open?

Yes. You cannot buy Fast-Track access on Dublin Airport’s website (it is expected to return in June or July), but it is honouring previous bookings and Ryanair continues to sell it online.

Airport Club members and business-class passengers can also use the channel. “However, there may be longer queues than normal,” the airport said.

What about parking?

Parking capacity is down by around 30pc, in part due to the ongoing closure of Quick Park and the loss of its 6,000 spaces.

Gate prices (pay on the day) were increased in March in an effort to encourage people to book online, but DAA says passengers should prepare for parking to sell out from Thursday to Monday from June onwards.

If you are parking in one of the airport’s longer-term facilities, leave an extra 30 minutes before your flight.

Will there be queues at food outlets?

Staffing shortages and supply issues have disrupted service, and The Slaney in T2 is closed for refurbishment.

Caterers said they are working through issues and service has improved, but queues can be long at busy times, so consider bringing your own snacks or check waiting times before ordering.

Are business lounges open?

Yes – with time limits. The T1 lounge opens from 5.30am to 6.30pm. From May 30, this will change to 4am to 6.30pm. The T2 lounge will reopen on June 9, from 8am to 3pm.

The Aer Lingus lounge opens from 4.15am to 9pm. From May 30, 51st&Green lounge for transatlantic passengers will increase its hours to 7.15am to 4pm (it currently closes at 2.45pm).

Why are there queues at passport control?

Immigration and border controls at Dublin Airport are fully run by the Border Management Unit (BMU), under the directorship of the Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service (INIS) of the Department of Justice and Equality.

“Over 90pc of all travellers are processed through immigration control in a matter of minutes,” the Department of Justice said. “This percentage figure is significantly higher for EU passport holders.

“There are specific pressure points outside of the control of the immigration authorities that can create some delay, particularly if in addition to a large number of scheduled arrivals during peak periods, delayed flights also land.”

Dublin Airport has 25 eGates. On occasion, these “have to be closed for operational reasons”. “Opportunities to increase the use of eGates at Dublin Airport will be explored over time.”

Anything else to remember?

Check that your family’s passports are up to date well ahead of travelling, have travel insurance and your EHIC (European Health Insurance Card) in place and check the latest Covid-19 travel restrictions for your destination on reopen.europa.eu or dfa.ie/travel