Dublin Airport: Peak times for queues at security this morning confirmed as 49,000 depart

People make their way to flights at Dublin Airport on Saturday. Picture credit / Damien Eagers

Dublin Airport experienced a “very busy” first wave of departures this morning as 49,000 passengers are expected to fly out of the airport today.

However, the airport operator said there were no major delays similar to those witnessed last Sunday.

The daa was forced to put an urgent plan in place after nearly 1,400 people missed their flights last weekend.

This morning, the daa said queue times for security peaked at 44 minutes in Terminal 1 at 4am and at 26 minutes in Terminal 2 at 4.43am.

In a statement issued to Independent.ie, the daa group head of communications said a small number of passengers who arrived early for their flight were asked to wait in the holding area outside Terminal 1.

Kevin Cullinane said: “Sunday morning has seen another very busy first wave of departures from Dublin Airport, but there were none of the delays experienced last Sunday.”

“Understandably there was early presentation of some passengers for airline check-in and bag drop desks in advance of security.

“Numbers arriving were dealt with efficiently by the airport team, with a small number of passengers who had arrived overly early for their flight being held for a short period, allowing us to prioritise passengers with earlier departure times.

“These passengers were asked to wait in the marquee outside of Terminal 1.”

Mr Cullinane said there was no need to triage those passengers or use the new Pre Terminal-Areas for passengers in marquees in the short-term multi-storey car parks opposite Terminals 1 and 2.

The daa thanked passengers for heeding the advice to arrive two and a half hours before a short-haul flight and three and a half hours before a long-haul flight.

Passengers checking in a bag are advised to allow for up to an additional hour if they can by checking with their airline.

“So far this weekend Dublin Airport has not had to use the Pre Terminal-Areas which have been created as a contingency in our short-term car park in the event we need to hold back passengers who arrive too early for flights,” Mr Cullinane said.

“These areas are located in marquees in the short term multi storey car parks opposite Terminals 1 and 2 and are available in the event they are required over the weeks ahead as the busy summer season picks up further.”



