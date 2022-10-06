Dublin Airport nose dives out of top 100 brands Irish people feel connected to after summer travel chaos, Dairy Milk clinches top spot

RED C said Dublin Airport's brand suffered as a result of the chaos this summer. Photo: Collins.

Dublin Airport has fallen more than 90 places in the list of brands Irish people feel an emotional connection to – from inside the top 10 to outside the top 100, a RED C report has found.

The polling company’s Brand Reaction Index found Dublin Airport’s brand suffered as a result of the chaos felt by passengers upon the resumption of travel post-lockdown.

This is while Shannon Airport (37th) and Cork Airport (58th) both maintained or increased their emotional connection to the public compared to the last report in 2019.

RED C said Dublin Airport had to “bear the brunt of a post Covid-19 world of pent-up demand, staff shortages and increasing legislative requirements”. Their decline amplified by “immense challenges faced at the start of the holiday season”.

Cadbury’s Dairy Milk claimed the top spot in the Index while Tayto was the second-highest scoring brand when measured in emotional connectivity to punters.

This is despite neither being an Irish-owned company. In fact, state-run An Post is the only Irish company in the top 10.

An Post featured at number three while Lidl, Kellogg’s, Magnum and Aldi all had spots in the top seven.

Samsung, Twix, Tesco and McVitie’s rounded out top ten brands.

Mastercard and Visa were the big movers in the past three years, both increasing their connection to the public, which RED C’s Ciara Reilly said was due to “increased contactless habits borne during COVID-19 that delivers greater levels of ease to the customer and retailer alike”.

The GAA also had a big move upwards in the hearts of the Irish consumer, heading into the top 20, while the IRFU rating fell slightly. The FAI remained outside the top 100, as did the national broadcaster RTÉ and Ryanair.

Other notable entrants included Guinness (26th), Dunnes Stores (20th), Netflix (23rd), Centra (34th), Just Eat (37th) and Bulmers (66th).