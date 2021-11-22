Dublin Airport firemen and police rock out for charity with Christmas single

They keep passengers safe and respond to emergencies at Dublin Airport, but it turns out when they're not saving lives – they’re rock stars.

Members of the Dublin Airport Police and Fire Service have come together to record a surprise charity single for Christmas.

And they're hoping to raise much-needed money for three charities whose fundraising abilities have been hit hard by Covid - St Francis Hospice, The Mater Foundation and Feed Our Homeless.

"The idea has actually been around for about two years. Just before Covid hit, we just thought lets write a single," said Eric Flanagan, guitar player with the group and an airport fireman.

"There is a lot of untapped talent in the service, a lot of closet rock stars."

Eric said there has always been a group of musicians – who are firemen and police - who get together and play at parties and work events, calling themselves The Cylinders.

Each year, staff at DAA pick charities to support, but after Covid the ability of staff to fundraise was reduced drastically due to the ban on gathering and plummeting passenger numbers.

It was then that a retired member, who had seen The Cylinders play and loved them, resurfaced the song idea and suggested that it be released for Christmas.

The result is Medication! – all DAA firemen are also advanced paramedics - a catchy tongue-in-cheek rocker recorded in just nine hours.

Everyone involved, from the musicians, to the studio engineers and video producers, had a direct link to the emergency services as a member or family of a member, and gave their time for free.

Along with Eric the fireman, band members involved in the recording are Mick Gurley on guitar, Cian Delaney on guitar, Keith McDonnell on drums and Derek Godson on bass and vocals.

Eric said given the difficult time people have had with the pandemic, they didn't want to make a traditional sentimental or melancholic Christmas song with sleigh bells. Instead they wanted to rock.

"We thought it had been a hell of a year and a half for most people,” Eric said.

"We thought a nice blast of rock and roll would give people a bit of 'oomph' and lift their spirits, let them play some air guitar and let loose.

"Everyone has heard the sad Christmas song and I think maybe we've had enough sadness for the moment."

In the space of just a couple of days, the effort, complete with music video, has already raised more than €2,000 for the charities, with the public able to donate on GoFundMe.

Perhaps in keeping with the tongue-in-cheek tone, Eric is hoping for a Christmas number one hit.

"Seriously though, the lads want you to dig deep and donate," he told Independent.ie.