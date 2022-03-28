TRANSPORT Minister Eamon Ryan should step in as a matter of urgency and help resolve security queues which are causing people to miss flights at Dublin Airport, the Consumer Association (CA) has said.

The CA says the scenes at Dublin Airport are “simply not good enough”, adding that the authorities appear “incapable of running the airport”.

Long queues have been reported in the past week at the airport, with stories of passengers missing flights due to the duration spent waiting at security. Some reports detail waits of 90 minutes at security clearance.

The CA said they have received a number of reports from customers who have missed flights due to delays at security.

The Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) is advising people of delays at security due to staff shortages for the coming weeks as they seek to ramp up workforce levels post-pandemic.

Read More

“This is the same authority that is introducing a charge to drop people off at the airport, yet they can’t find the staff to get people through security on time. I’m calling on the minister to take immediate action,” Michael Kilcoyne, chairman of the CA said.

“It’s just not acceptable what’s happening. The DAA, as I understand it, made a lot of people redundant over the last two years. It’s a semi-state company that reports to the State. Quite simply, it’s not good enough for the Minister for Transport to allow this to continue.

“It’s down to a shortage of staff. If we can’t even arrange to get people through security at our airports it doesn’t speak volumes for the country and says very little for the Department of Transport, which is ultimately responsible.

“I’d call on the Minister to call in the DAA and tell them it has to be sorted, simple as.

"People are paying airlines money, who in turn are paying the DAA, yet they can’t supply the staff.

"They appear to be incapable of running the airport. I don’t understand why our government is just sitting on their hands and appear to be doing nothing about it.”

Duncan Smith TD, Labour's Transport spokesperson, said the DAA has consistently sought to "right-size their staff, using their own words”.

"Well, it seems the staffing levels are not at the right size to meet the demand of our capital airport,” he added.

"We need to ensure the right levels of staffing are put in place as soon as possible. This will require support from the garda vetting offices as I understand a lot of the delays are coming from delays in getting staff vetted.

"There is a real economic imperative that our airport functions professionally and efficiently from a traveller point of view.”

A spokesman for the DAA said the easing of Covid restrictions has prompted a significant increase in the number of flights being taken and it was working “extremely hard” to ramp up staffing levels to cope with demand.

"The recruitment, training and background security checks for all staff working at an international airport takes a number of weeks. This is happening against a backdrop of growing passenger numbers at Dublin Airport. This is having an impact on the length of time it is taking passengers to get through security, particularly at busy times.

"We apologise in advance but queues for security are likely to be experienced at peak hours over the days and weeks ahead as we continue to bring trained staff on board. In the meantime, we are doing all we can to ensure our security operations are operating at the maximum level possible at all times," the spokesman said.

The DAA said it has hired 100 additional staff since the start of the year but there have been delays bringing them on stream due to increased checks on security staff before they can begin working in the airport.

“Following two years of lockdowns and restrictions, we’re seeing a strong pent-up demand for overseas travel. At Dublin Airport, we're anticipating that passenger numbers in 2022 will reach around 70pc of the record 33 million we welcomed in 2019,” a DAA spokesman said.

“The recent period around St Patrick's Day was our busiest in three years, with up to 80,000 passengers passing through Dublin Airport each day.

“Signs are that we are in for a busy summer and we're anticipating that passenger numbers at Dublin Airport could get back to as high as 90pc of what we would have seen in the summer of 2019.

“In June, July and August 2019 we welcomed between 3 and 3.5 million passengers each month. That was significantly higher than 2021 when passenger numbers for those three months combined totalled around 2.2 million.”

Aer Lingus says the top five European destinations for summer sun are Malaga, Lanzarote, Faro, Nice and Naples, while the most popular European city breaks are Barcelona, Rome, Lisbon, Bilbao and Milan.

Aer Lingus will fly 14 direct routes between Ireland and North America including New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Orlando, Washington, Seattle, and Philadelphia.

The airline is also the only carrier offering direct flights between Ireland and the west coast of the US.

Aer Lingus direct flights from Shannon to JFK and Boston have also restarted, with 14 flights per week from Shannon to the USA.