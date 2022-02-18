Dubai’s Princess Latifa says she is ‘perfectly well’ in recent statement

Princess Latifa, left, has met with Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, in Paris. Pic: @UNHumanRights

Princess Latifa has said she is “perfectly well” and “living as she wishes” one year on from claims that her family were holding her hostage.

Latifa is the daughter of the ruler of Dubai and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The 36-year-old made headlines around the world last year after videos she made were released in which she claimed to be held against her will by her family in Dubai.

Princess Latifa had not been seen in public in more than two years before the tapes were revealed. Following the tapes, the United Nations asked the UAE for evidence that she is still alive.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum has consistently denied the claims and said she is safe and well.

A statement issued to Sky News on behalf of Princess Latifa says she is “travelling as she wishes”.

The statement reads: "Sheikha Latifa would like to state that she had a lengthy, positive and private meeting in Paris with the High Commissioner to assert her right to a private life, following persistent media speculation about her.”

"Latifa would like to make clear that she is living as she wishes, that she is travelling as she wishes, that she is perfectly well and that she would like the media to allow her to live in peace."

Latifa was also photographed in Paris with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet.

The UN Humans Rights Twitter account posted a picture of Ms Bachelet and Princess Latifa.

The post read: “After introduction with Latifa’s legal advisor, the High Commissioner & Latifa met in private. Latifa conveyed to the High Commissioner that she was well & expressed her wish for respect for her privacy.”

Last year, former President of Ireland Mary Robinson said she made “a big mistake” in the case of missing Princess Latifa Al Maktoum.

Ms Robinson spoke out after the secret tapes were released in the press in February 2021.

The former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights was photographed with the princess in 2018 during a lunch with its royal family.

Latifa escaped from Dubai in February 2018 but was forcibly returned the following month.

"I made a mistake. I let my heart lead my head. I went to help a friend. I was naive. I should have been more alert,” Ms Robinson told the Late Late Show.

She said it’s the biggest mistake she’s made and that it's “hurtful” to realise how big of a mistake it was.

"Well that's all I can say and that's hurtful to me when I realise that I made a big mistake. I've made mistakes before and that's the biggest one. I hope I'll never be in that situation again.”

The former President of Ireland was asked to attend the lunch by Princess Haya, Princess Latifa’s stepmother.

Ms Robinson said she now felt betrayed by her, someone she once called a good friend - highlighting the fact that she visited Princess Latifa as a favour for her stepmother.