Drug use returning to pre-pandemic levels according to new EU report

Drug use and supply is returning to pre-pandemic levels as availability remains at high levels across the European Union, according to a new report.

The European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) launched its European Drug Report 2022 today, which details the latest overview of the drug situation in Europe and emerging threats.

The report also looks at how ongoing global events may affect the dynamics of Europe’s drugs problem in future.

The annual review describes how Europe’s drug problems continue to evolve and how innovation is driving the drug market.

Read More

Drug availability remains high across the EU in some cases such as cocaine, which is surpassing pre-pandemic levels, and potent and hazardous substances are still appearing.

The report also reveals how cannabis products are becoming increasingly diverse and how the production of synthetic drugs within Europe is on the rise.

For drug use, there are also signs of a return to pre-pandemic levels. Wastewater analysis, for example, reveals increases in the use of cocaine, crack, amphetamine and methamphetamine in some cities between 2020 and 2021.

As Covid-19 restrictions have been relaxed across Europe, drug treatment and other services appear to have returned to normal while maintaining some of the innovative practices adopted during lockdown.

The European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, said partnerships between different criminal networks have resulted in a rise in the availability of cocaine.

“The continued escalation of synthetic drug production within the EU shows us the relentless drive by organised crime groups to profit from the illegal drugs trade, placing public health and security at risk,” she said.

“It is of particular concern that the partnerships between European and international criminal networks have given rise to record availability of cocaine and industrial-scale methamphetamine manufacturing within Europe.

“This brings with it the potential for increased use and harm. The EU and its Member States will continue to counter these developing threats through a collaborative effort, based on the EU’s crime priorities and drug and security strategies.”

The director of the EMCDDA, Alexis Goosdeel, said established drugs have “never” been so accessible and potent new substances continue to emerge.

“Today, almost anything with psychoactive properties can be a drug, as the lines blur between licit and illicit substances,” he said.

“And everyone can be affected, whether directly or indirectly, as drug problems exacerbate most of the other important health and social challenges we face today.

“This report arrives at a time when major global events are touching upon all areas of our lives.

“I firmly believe that we can only address the complex policy issues in the drugs field if we base our responses on a balanced and evidence-based understanding of the problem.”

This comes as new psychoactive substances (NPS) continue to appear in Europe at the rate of one per week, posing a public health challenge.

In 2021, 52 new drugs were reported for the first time through the EU Early Warning System (EWS), bringing the total number of NPS monitored by the EMCDDA to 880.

In 2021, six new synthetic opioids, six synthetic cathinones and 15 new synthetic cannabinoids were reported for the first time.