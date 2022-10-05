| 12.1°C Dublin

Drug gang’s summit to try and flush out ‘Judas’ in its ranks after murder of Sean Fox in west Belfast

Paranoia grips the so-called ‘Marbella Crew’ after a fourth execution by dissident hitmen

Allison Morris

Allison Morris

The so-called ‘Marbella Crew’ of high-profile drug dealers have held a summit to try and establish who the ‘Judas’ is handing information on their activities to republican hitmen.

The gunmen are now responsible for the murders of four alleged major criminals.

