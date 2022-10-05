Drug gang’s summit to try and flush out ‘Judas’ in its ranks after murder of Sean Fox in west Belfast

The so-called ‘Marbella Crew’ of high-profile drug dealers have held a summit to try and establish who the ‘Judas’ is handing information on their activities to republican hitmen.

The gunmen are now responsible for the murders of four alleged major criminals.

The latest victim, Sean Fox, was gunned down on Sunday afternoon in the Donegal Celtic FC social club.

Police said yesterday they believe up to 20 shots were fired in an attack that lasted just 21 seconds.

The Belfast Telegraph understands neither of the two guns fired had been used in previous murders.

A member of the Marbella Crew, Mr Fox had been informed he was under threat, but believed himself to be safe because of his longstanding family connections to the social club.

His uncle was sitting beside him on Sunday, and one of his two children was also present.

They both witnessed the horrific execution.

The victim had played for Donegal Celtic and was well-known in the area.

Paying tribute, the club said: “Donegal Celtic would like to send our sincere condolences to the Fox family at this very sad time after the passing of our member Sean. Our thoughts are also with our staff, members and guests who were present at the time.”

The killers, one a seasoned hitman and the other a younger ‘apprentice’, walked straight to where Mr Fox was sitting and shot him once in the head before emptying their automatic handguns into him.

The gunmen then made off on foot.

Mr Fox was a close associate of Jim ‘JD’ Donegan, who was shot dead at the wheel of his £80,000 Porsche in December 2018 as he waited to pick his son up from St Mary’s Grammar School on the Glen Road, less than a mile from the scene of Sunday’s murder. With two members now murdered, the rest of the flash group of gangsters known for their lavish lifestyles and love of fancy cars are lying low as they try and work out who within their ranks is passing information on to dissident republicans.

Donegan and Fox believed they were safe, as they were handing over large sums of protection money to a faction of the INLA.

However, both were gunned down by the same dissidents who shot dead car dealer Warren Crossan in June 2020 and Mark Hall in December 2021.

Following Donegan’s death some of his close associates tried to buy their safety, offering guns and information in exchange for their lives.

But sources say offers of money were rejected by the killers, who have not publicly claimed any of the murders.

The sources say the killers have a number of other targets in their sights, including two men from the Short Strand area and a group of younger men who appeared on a list of alleged drug dealers circulated earlier this month.

The group has also been collecting targeting information on businesses set up by the high-level criminals as a front for laundering illegal money. They include a number of nail salons, sunbed shops, barbers and car valeting businesses.

“It might look like a glamorous lifestyle, but it comes with a heavy price,” one source told this newspaper.

Voice note messages widely circulated on WhatsApp spread untrue rumours in the aftermath of Sunday’s shooting.

Outlandish claims that the killers were in full military dress, that they told their victim to enjoy his last drink before shooting him, and that one gunman stood watch while the other carried out the murder, have been dismissed as fantasy.

In reality, the killers dressed in casual sports clothing.

With the hoods of their sweatshirts pulled over their heads, they would not have attracted a second look from customers in the bar as they watched the Manchester derby on TV.

They walked casually into the Suffolk Road social club with their hands in their pockets, and just seconds later were seen jogging from the scene before disappearing into the nearby Lenadoon estate.

The killing has caused panic among the Marbella Crew, named due to their love of partying in the exclusive Spanish resort.

The gang is made up of a handful of high-level criminals from west Belfast and the Short Strand.

Since the heat on the Kinahan cartel forced it to drastically reduce its activities, drug dealers have struggled to get cocaine into Ireland, north or south.

This has resulted in them cutting the purity of the drugs sold and taking risks with other European gangs.

“They’re all fighting it out for the scraps since their usual supply was cut off,” the source explained.

“Add to that the fact it’s now obvious that someone in their ranks is a Judas, leaking information on them, you can see how paranoia has set in.”