Drone flying problem at airport easy to fix, claims O’Leary

Flights at Dublin airport have been disrupted several times in recent weeks by illegal drone activity.

A warning sign against the use of drones on the perimeter fencing at Dublin Airport in the Republic of Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

The solution to illegal drone activity at Dublin Airport is “reasonably easy”, Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has said.

Mr O’Leary said the airport needed to have the power, which already exists at several other European airports, to disable drones.

On Thursday evening three flights were diverted after operations were suspended due to a drone sighting.

The airport suspended operations at the airport from 18.27pm until 18.59pm and notified Gardai.

It is the latest in a series of delays at the capital’s airport caused by drone incidents.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary said 20,000 people had been affected by the latest disruption at Dublin Airport (Brian Lawless/PA)

Airport authorities have called for tougher sentencing for people who illegally fly drones over Irish airfields, and for new technology that would bring drones down.

Despite the airport having a drone detection system in place, which gives early warning of illegal drone activity, there is no system to bring the drones down.

Mr O’Leary told RTE that around 20,000 people had been affected by the disruption on Thursday.

He said: “This is completely unacceptable. Dublin Airport is the only major EU airport that for six times in the last six weeks has been shut by illegal drone activity.

“The solution to this is reasonably easy,” he added.

“We don’t want 15-year jail sentences. We want Dublin Airport to have the power to disable drones.

“Most European Airports – Gatwick, Heathrow, Stansted, Schiphol – all have anti-drone technology. It’s not expensive.

“It costs about 100,000 euro and it is operated by airport police.”