Drone activity temporarily halts flights at Dublin Airport

The airport said flights resumed after being suspended for 30 minutes.

A warning sign against the use of drones on the perimeter fencing at Dublin airport (Niall Carson/PA)

All flights at Dublin Airport were temporarily suspended on Tuesday evening following drone activity in the area.

A post on the airport’s Twitter feed shortly before 9pm said: “Due to illegal drone activity in the vicinity of Dublin Airport, all flight operations are currently suspended.”

A message sent out some minutes later said: “Flight operations at Dublin Airport have now resumed after a suspension of 30 minutes.”

A third message from the airport said: “We would remind drone users that it is illegal to fly a drone within 5km of the airport.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“Severe punishments must follow for anyone found guilty.”

A statement from daa, the operator of Dublin Airport, said there were no flight diversions.

The statement said: “daa, the operator of Dublin Airport can confirm flight operations were suspended for 30 minutes this evening between 20.22 and 20.52 in line with our safety protocols, due to a confirmed drone sighting.

“An Garda Siochana was immediately advised. There were no flight diversions.

“The state must consider counter-drone technology for use by the Department of Defence to take down drones that threaten passengers and aircraft activity in such a reckless manner.”

It is unacceptable that more Ryanair flights and hundreds of passengers have again suffered disruptions and delays Ryanair

This is the latest in a series of drone incidents at Ireland’s biggest airport in recent weeks.There were several days of disruption to flights earlier this month.

Two people have faced court this month accused of disrupting flights at Dublin Airport by flying a drone.

A spokesperson for Irish airline Ryanair said the Government needed to protect the airport from drone disruptions.

The spokesperson said: “It is unacceptable that more Ryanair flights and hundreds of passengers have again suffered disruptions and delays as Dublin Airport closed for a fifth time in four weeks.”

Government ministers have vowed to tackle the recurring issue.