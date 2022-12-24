Driving home for Christmas? Here are 10 last minute petrol station gift ideas

Many people will be starting to relax and enjoy the festive season ahead of the big day tomorrow, but the last-minute shoppers among us may be starting to panic.

It’s Christmas Eve, the countdown is on, and perhaps there’s one extra person you still haven’t bought a gift for yet.

Some may try their luck and make a dash to the local supermarket, but time is of the essence this holiday season. If you have a long drive ahead, then stopping off at a petrol station may be the only solution.

Here are 10 cheap and cheerful last-minute gift ideas to look for while filling up.

Batteries

Every year, without fail, Santa forgets to deliver batteries to one or two homes, so this is the perfect gift idea for any gadget lover in your life.

Bottle of budget-friendly wine

You may prefer the expensive stuff but picking up a bottle of wine at your local petrol station might just do the trick for an ad hoc gift – at the expense of your potential hangover the following day.

Car air fresheners

Does the person in your life need to spruce up their car? Air fresheners may be a good way to start … I mean, who doesn’t want to smell nice?

Lottery tickets

This may be a cheap gift, but it could have a significant return. And who knows, they might even give you a slice of the winnings if they hit the jackpot.

Premium wiper blades

With the number of rain warnings we receive in Ireland, this is a practical gift and will not go to waste.

Sunglasses

Are they going on holiday next year? Then they will need a sensible pair of shades that they won’t care about losing.

Energy drink

Kick start their New Year’s resolution and grab them an energy drink, they may be glad of the pick-me-up on Stephen’s Day.

Chewing gum

Do they have a date over the festive period? If so, they’ll be glad to have some minty chewing gum at hand and if not, at least their breath will be minty fresh.

A card

Sometimes a nice card says it all, you could even write your own verse and let that special person in your life know how much they mean to you.

Gift card

You may discover that your local petrol station sells one-for-all vouchers. This is an easy fix and means they can spend it on whatever their heart desires.