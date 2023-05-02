Driver with fake Boris Johnson licence arrested in Netherlands following crash

The document included a photo of the former UK Prime Minister as well as his correct date of birth – 19 June 1964.

Dutch police arrested a man whose bogus driving licence named him as ‘Boris Johnson’ over the weekend.

However, the Ukrainian driving licence was not due to expire for another millennium - it was valid until December 3000.

The photo supplied on the document is also featured on Mr Johnson’s Wikipedia page.

The suspect had been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a car crashed into a pole near a bridge in the city of Gronigen shortly after midnight on Sunday, a police spokesperson said.

Officers discovered the vehicle abandoned with the fake driver’s licence inside.

They later located the driver, who was standing on the bridge.

“The person could not identify himself and refused to undertake a breathalyser test,” police spokesman Thijs Damstra told the AFP news agency.

“Inside, police found a fake driver's licence belonging to Boris Johnson.

“As far as I'm aware, the real Mr Boris Johnson was not in The Netherlands at the time.”

It is not known if the suspect holds Ukrainian citizenship.