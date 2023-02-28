Driver dies in collision between truck and car

Irish police have appealed for information about the collision in Co Limerick.

A man has been killed in a road traffic collision in Co Limerick.

Police remain at the scene of the incident involving a truck and a car which occurred on the N21 at Rathkeale at 3.30pm on Tuesday.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The road was closed with local diversions in place, and forensic collision investigators were examining the scene.

Gardai have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.