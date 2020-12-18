Driver arrested twice in six hours for drink-driving

Gardaí arrested someone twice in the space of six hours on suspicion of drink-driving on Thursday.

Gardai in Mallow, Cork made five arrests for driving under the influence in just 24 hours.

Three people were arrested for suspected drink-driving and one for drug driving.

The arrests were made as a result of MIT checkpoints, patrols and in one incident, a call from a member of the public.

Gardaí say they arrested one driver twice on suspicion of drink-driving over a period of just six hours in Mallow Town.

Head of the Roads Policing Unit in North Cork, Inspector Joe O Connor said "Our Christmas Road Safety Campaign will run until January 5, 2021 and will primarily focus on detecting those who drive having consumed alcohol or drugs.

"Gardaí will continue to enforce all road traffic legislation and try to reduce the risk of collisions on the roads. We will focus on driving under the influence, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and holding a mobile phone whilst driving.

"Never get behind the wheel if you are under the influence of drink or drugs.”

A file will be prepared for the local District Officer in relation to all five incidents.

