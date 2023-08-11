‘Dressing up is a way to communicate with the world’ – travel writer wins Best Dressed award at Dublin Horse Show

Maria De Leon Castillejo from Seville winner of the Best Dressed at the RDS Horseshow. Photo: Orla Murray

Hundreds of stylish people were in the running for Best Dressed at Dublin Horse Show yesterday, but it was Spanish woman Maria de Leon Castillejo who took home the title.

Visiting Ireland since she was a child, Ms de Leon Castillejo learned English with friends “who felt like family” in Bantry, Co Cork.

“When you dress up, it is a way to communicate a message to the world,” she said.

A travel writer who said she was “shocked but delighted” to win the top prize worth €10,000 from Anantara Hotel Group, the Seville native said she wore a special piece from everywhere she has travelled, including her beautiful coat from India.

Stetsons, wedding dresses and headpieces adorned with toy horses were on show at the RDS – sourced from the backs of dusty wardrobes, big-name designers and even Facebook Marketplace.

Some people waited more than four hours for their chance on stage with MC Laura Woods, sharing style secrets and the stories behind the pieces.

“I wanted to show that even a person who came with nothing but a backpack and birth certs (can do this),” said artist Olga Melnykova (41), who came to Ireland from Kyiv with her eight-year-old son Platon last April following the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

“My suit and jacket are from Irish charity shops and my hat is a very valuable piece to me, handmade by my best friend who is a fashion designer in Ukraine. These are my favourite shoes and I recovered them from Ukraine – from the bombing – so they have become even more valuable.”

Ms Melnykova worked from the Dublin Horse Show; laptop in hand as she waited for her perfectly-timed lunch break to step on stage.

A gold chain on the neck of Californian woman Sheldon Bridges caught the eye of Laura Woods. The necklace, with a golden horse charm, was a gift “from the Sheikh” of Dubai, her friend Dawn Scott explained.

Also coming from the US, Kildarewoman Marie O’Neill, who lives in Texas, returned home to attend the Horse Show. A former Miss Ireland finalist, Miss Dalkey and Miss Hawaiian Tropic, Ms O’Neill joked that her “heyday” had passed as she queued up with her sister Regina.

“What I think is: you only live once,” she said. “Sure, I know no one here.”

For those who were nervous to come face-to-face with judges Bairbre Power and Lorraine Keane, one woman had kind words of wisdom for the nervous stranger ahead of her: “Feel the fear and do it anyway.”

Standing beside the Kildare sisters was Darina Clarke and her dog Alice, an ambassador for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind. Born on the Mexican border with Texas, Ms Clarke moved to Dublin from Tokyo when she met and married an Irishman.

Wearing a high-vis vest as a skirt, with two more as a chic cravat and a stylish hem to her hat, Ms Clarke matched her dog Alice’s ensemble.

“It’s all charity shops,” she said. “I volunteer for the Irish Guide Dogs. I wanted to bring more awareness to them and from a safety point of view, I wanted to show that you can make this high-vis fashionable.”

She joked that younger generations may see the high-vis as “a bit nerdy” but is eager to show her children in their 20s they can be both safe and stylish.

The pair captured the hearts of the audience as Ms Clarke took to the RDS stage with her well-behaved canine companion.