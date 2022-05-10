Deputy chief medical officer Ronan Glynn has resigned from his position, the Department of Health has confirmed.

In a short statement, the Department said it "can confirm that Dr Ronan Glynn has resigned as Deputy Chief Medical Officer effective May 31 2022".

It is understood Dr Glynn is leaving the civil service to take up a position in the private sector with the consultancy firm EY and its health advisory team.

There was speculation last month that Dr Glynn would follow chief medical officer Tony Holohan, who is leaving the civil service next month, in quitting the Department of Health following two years at the centre of the State's response to Covid-19.

Dr Glynn was acting chief medical officer on two occasions during the course of 2020 and 2021, while Dr Holohan was on compassionate leave.

Dr Glynn's departure is the latest in a string of departures of senior figures involved in the State's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, including HSE chief operations officer Anne O'Connor who has taken up a position as VHI Health and Wellbeing managing director, a subsidiary of the insurer.

His resignation takes effect the day before Dr Holohan is also due to leave the public service.

The CMO had been due to move to an academic role in Trinity College Dublin this summer, but the switch was abandoned following controversy over how the open-ended secondment would be funded.

More to follow...