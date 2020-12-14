Dr Holohan confirms Santa will come to all children who were good, did their homework and help around the house this year

Dr Holohan confirmed this evening that it will be safe for Santa to visit children’s homes.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has confirmed it will be safe for Santa Claus to visit the children who have been good, done their homework and helped around the house this year.

With only 10 days to go until Christmas Eve, Dr Holohan confirmed this evening that it will be safe for Santa to visit children’s homes.

Read More

“Santa is planning ahead just like the rest of us to make sure that this is as safe a Christmas as possible,” he said at this evening’s bi-weekly coronavirus press conference at the Department of Health.

He added that Santa will be taking all the precautionary measures before travelling to millions of homes around the country.

“From our point of view, we know that he’ll take all the necessary measures and it’ll be safe for Santa to come visit the houses of the children who are good, and those who are doing their homework and helping around the house and not fighting with their brothers and sisters.”

He said children should now focus on preparing for Christmas, including writing their letters.

“So the important thing for kids to do now is preparations - write their letters, keep doing their homework and Santa can come,” Dr Holohan said.





Online Editors