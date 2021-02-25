Dr Gabriel Scally doesn’t feel ‘dumped’ from CervicalCheck review

“There is more work to be done, and I’m happy to do it if the minister wants me to,” Dr Gabriel Scally said. Photo: Frank McGrath

PUBLIC health specialist Dr Gabriel Scally said he was “surprised” to see reports that he had been “dumped” by the Department of Health to review the CervicalCheck screening issues.

He said that he is “willing” to implement improvements that are needed but questioned whether it would be appropriate to do so in the middle of the pandemic.

Many cancer patient advocates spoke of their surprise at the reports, including activist Vicky Phelan. "To say I am shocked would be an understatement," she said.

The doctor said that as far as he’s concerned, his relationship with CervicalCheck has always been with dealing with the responsible Minister of Health at the time.

“There is more work to be done, and I’m happy to do it if the minister wants me to,” he said.

“I should say, I have had informal discussions with the minister’s office over the last few months on some aspects of CervicalCheck where they sought my advice, and I’ve readily given that.”

“So I don’t feel there’s any barrier there at all to further work.”

Commenting further on whether he’s been contacted by the minister, he said: “I haven't heard from Minister Donnelly and I don’t expect to hear from Minister Donnelly.”

“Our understanding I think is quite clear: that I’m ready and willing of course to help in any way to implement the improvements that are needed, and I think he’s more than willing to have that assistance whenever it is appropriate.”

“Now whether it’s appropriate to do anything just at the moment in the middle of the pandemic I’m not so sure.”

When things go wrong with the health system, Dr Scally said that there are three things the public want to know.

“They want to know the truth, and that’s probably the most important thing,” he said.

“If something did go wrong, they want someone to really say sorry for it, to apologise for it, and someone who has skin in the game – someone who was really involved.

“Patients are tremendously altruistic and they want someone to assure them that it won’t happen to anyone else.

“Instead of that, we have a system that converts an error into an injustice, into a court case… This is an entirely wrong system and it really needs some look at.”

Finally, Dr Scally hopes that people will continue to go for their check-ups to ensure that they are safe and healthy.

“The major priority I think around CervicalCheck at the moment is to try and get as many women as possible to have their routine smears in the midst of this pandemic.”

