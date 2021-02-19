Dr Emer Holohan, wife of Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, dies after long illness

Dr Emer Holohan, the wife of Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan has died following a long illness.

Dr Holohan died peacefully at Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross today.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin led tributes this evening saying: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, and his children Clodagh and Ronan, today, following the sad passing of his wife Emer.”

"Dr Emer Holohan made a significant contribution to the health service, including her work on the Health Strategy when I was Minister for Health.

“Tony and his entire family have given so much to this country since the start of the pandemic.

"At this time, I would ask for as much space and privacy to be given to them as possible," he said.

Last July, the CMO took a temporary leave of absence to care for his wife who was receiving palliative care, before returning to his role in October.

His wife, Emer (née Feely) had been ill with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer.

Dr Holohan is survived by her husband, children Clodagh and Ronan, father Frank and mother Ita, brother Ronan, and her sisters Orla and Niamh.

Her death notice published this evening said: “Emer will be forever remembered by the Holohan and Feely families and her wide circle of dear friends.”

