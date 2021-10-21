DPP recommends Circuit Court trial for boy (13) accused of sexually assaulting five females in Dublin

THE Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended Circuit Court trial for a 13-year-old boy accused of sexually assaulting five females in Dublin.

The schoolboy, who was charged in September, appeared again at the Dublin Children’s Court.

Judge Brendan Toale heard the DPP issued two sets of directions.

The first, required due to the boy's young age, confirmed the prosecution would proceed.

The second was about his trial venue. The DPP recommended "trial on indictment" to send the case to the circuit court, which has broader sentencing powers.

He faces five counts of sexual assault at two locations in March and April this year.

Three of the incidents allegedly took place on the same date.

The judge read the charges to the boy who came to court with his mother and a family therapist.

Asked if he wished to face trial before a judge and jury in the Circuit Court on any of the charges, the teen replied, "No".

Defence counsel Lily Casey also confirmed those were her instructions in the case.

A decision on his trial venue has yet to be reached.

This juvenile court can consider accepting jurisdiction for some serious offences by taking into account the age and level of maturity of the defendant, as well as any other factor deemed relevant.

A preliminary hearing, under section 75 of the Children Act, will take place.

Judge Toale also said the question arises as to whether he will have to consider charges individually or all five globally when deciding the jurisdiction issue.

He ordered gardaí to provide the defence with disclosure of evidence.

The boy was remanded on continuing bail to appear again in December.

He has to obey bail conditions: have no contact with complainants, obey a curfew and stay away from the areas where the alleged incidents occurred.