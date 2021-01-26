DPP directs prosecutions in relation to some of the 259 protests that have taken place in Dublin since start of pandemic

THE Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed prosecutions in relation to some of the 259 protests that have taken place in Dublin since the pandemic began.

The prosecutions are being taken for alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations and summonses have been issued in a number of cases.

In 2020 gardaí in the capital policed at least 259 demonstrations or protests between March 4 and the end of the year.

The senior garda in charge of policing in Dublin has said that all of the events were risk assessed and an appropriate policing response put in place.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Anne Marie Cagney told Dublin city’s Joint Policing Committee (JPC) that a number of investigative files were submitted to the DPP for consideration.

“The DPP directed prosecutions contrary to Section 31A of the Health Act 1947 (Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) Regulations 2020, for a number of these files and proceedings have now commenced by way of summons, however, no date has been provided as of yet by the Court Services,” she said in her monthly report to the committee.

Each protest, she said, was risk assessed in terms of risk associated with the protest and commensurate with Covid-19 restrictions that were in effect at the time.

The senior officer did not specify which protests were the subject of prosecutions in her report.

Last year several demonstrations against the Government’s Covid-19 restrictions took place outside the Four Courts in the city centre which were investigated by gardaí.

A Black Lives Matter protest last summer was also the subject of a garda inquiry for alleged breaches of Covid-19 guidelines.

Fianna Fáil councillor Daithí de Roiste, a member of the JPC, said it was important for the public to know that gardaí were policing all of these protests.

“I respect people’s right to protest, but doing so in the middle of a pandemic and breaching Covid-19 guidelines is deeply irresponsible.

“It is also a smack in the face to all responsible Dubliners who have been and continue to follow the guidelines to keep people safe,” Cllr de Roiste told the Irish Independent.

The report put before the JPC this afternoon also shows that, in the first three weeks of 2021, 10 people have been prosecuted in Dublin for failing or refusing to wear face masks.

They were prosecuted by a fixed charge notice. Eight were issued to people failing to wear a face mask in a retail premises, and two were handed out to people who refused to wear a face covering on public transport.

The DPP has also directed that three retail premises be prosecuted under the Covid-19 regulations for goods being sold that weren’t considered essential.

Figures show that property crime dropped in the capital by 27pc last year, with burglaries reduced significantly by 35pc.

However, there was a large increase in violent break-ins, with 135 reported last year compared to 107 aggravated burglaries in 2019.

Gardaí have also noted a sharp rise in domestic abuse incidents, with a 16pc increase in cases across Dublin alone.



Breaches of protection orders have almost doubled, by 73pc, with 894 incidents last year compared to 517 the previous year.

