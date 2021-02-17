Double masking won't make you any safer, warns Government

People are being warned that wearing a double mask is nowhere near as essential as wearing a single mask properly.

The Government said it was aware of reports “that we should now be double masking or wearing medical-grade face coverings” which have led to an upsurge in individuals wearing one mask under another as a belt-and-braces barrier.

“Masks continue to be an important tool to mitigate against the spread of Covid-19,” said Liz Canavan, Assistant Secretary at the Department of the Taoiseach.

“Intuitively, the more layers you have the better,” she added at an official briefing in Government Buildings today.

Read More

“But ultimately if you’re not wearing the mask properly, you’re not protecting yourself to any better extent. While double masking is certainly not discouraged, it is more important to wear a mask correctly and that it fits correctly. This means wearing your mask so that it covers your mouth and your nose snugly, and there are no gaps.”

People are also reminded not to touch a mask or face covering while wearing it . If they do so, they should clean their hands properly as soon as possible.

Other advice includes not to use a damp or wet medical mask or to re-use a medical mask. People should also not lower their mask to speak, eat, smoke or vape.

“If you need to uncover your nose or mouth, take the mask off and put it in a bag for used masks,” Ms Canavan said. “Obviously, do not share masks and please don’t discard masks in public places.”

More information and advice on correctly wearing and disposing of masks is available on gov.ie

Read More

Online Editors