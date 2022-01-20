| 3.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Double jeopardy: Sir Jeffrey gambled on Westminster... and it has backfired badly

Suzanne Breen

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the Press outside Parliament Buildings, Stormont. Credit: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye Expand

Close

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the Press outside Parliament Buildings, Stormont. Credit: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the Press outside Parliament Buildings, Stormont. Credit: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the Press outside Parliament Buildings, Stormont. Credit: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

The optics on the double-jobbing saga are atrocious for the DUP.

For the rule-book to be rewritten to enable one MP to hold two positions is hardly a wise look with an election looming. And the Tories didn’t even manage to pull off the manoeuvre.

Most Watched

Privacy