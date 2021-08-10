Gold medallist Kellie Harrington and bronze medallist Aidan Walsh at Dublin Airport as Team Ireland's boxers return from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

KELLIE Harrington says the question shouldn’t even be asked about a possible fight with Katie Taylor.

Ireland’s Olympic boxing heroes have returned home to Dublin airport this afternoon and among them is gold medalist Kellie Harrington. When asked if a fight with former Olympic gold medallist Katie Taylor was on the cards she said: “That’s a question that shouldn’t even be asked.”

“I knew this was going to be the question and to me that’s a question that shouldn’t even be asked; this is about my time this is about me winning an Olympic medal and I’m going to stick to that. She’s doing her thing and I’m doing my thing.”

Kellie (31) is looking forward to returning home to Portland Row and spending time with her family and her partner Mandy. She mentioned the great community in Portland Row and the “small but mighty” Irish nation.

The Dubliner is set to travel through the north inner city on an open-topped bus to mark the occasion.

The Olympian said it means the world to her to bring back gold, she said: “My mentality is anyone who steps through those ropes and makes it to an Olympic games is a champion regardless of whether you bring a medal back or not.”

“It’s about stepping through the doors of the boxing club first and meeting people and whatever happens after that is a bonus really. Boxing is an escape for a lot of people,” she said.

Kellie said it’s important to help support local boxing clubs, she said: “I’d love to see a lot more funding go into boxing and into local boxing clubs and women’s sports. I’m just saying what everyone else is saying so hopefully instead of just saying it now something can be done about it.”

Kellie says she’s not done yet and the only question on her mind appears to be Paris or Pro. She said she will be doing “whatever is best for me”.

Northern Irish boxer Aidan Walsh also returned to Dublin airport with his Olympic bronze medal and said it was “surreal” to be home.

“I feel extremely lucky to be standing here the whole team deserves medals and I’m just one of the lucky ones. I’m overwhelmed it’s incredible,” he said.

The Olympian fractured his leg but said: “I’m just happy to be standing here with this medal”. He said to compete in the Olympics alongside his sister Michaela surpassed all his expectations.

Friends and family of 15 Olympians who flew in from Tokyo today gathered in Dublin Airport to welcome the athletes home.

Only a few supporters gathered wearing green T-shirts and holding tricolour balloons as a big welcome home was discouraged due to Covid-19.

“As boring as it sounds I just want to put my feet up on the chair and watch some telly or not watch telly,” Ms Harrington said after flying into Dublin Airport.

“I actually like just sitting down and listening to the radio and drinking tea and having scones or cake, stuff that I can actually eat now that I’m not having to get up every morning and check my weight.

“I am very strict with my diet. Not having to be strict with my diet is going to be great.”

The gold medallist said she doesn’t know if she will go professional after the historic win and that she’ll have to weigh up her options.

“I’ve only just got out of the ring so I don’t know what the futures going to hold, so I just have to assess every situation possible and see what’s right,” she said.

Dublin Airport was buzzing today as many athletes got to speak to their friends and family for the first time, including the golden boxer.

“This is my first time speaking to my Ma and Da I think because I haven’t been ringing people because I’m just so exhausted and I don’t know what I feel, it hasn’t even hit me,” she said.

“I’m ready to explode, I feel quite emotionless- probably because I’m tired… I can’t believe it to be honest, It’ll take me a couple of weeks to realise what’s going on.

“Like what do these people want from me? It just feels like I’ve been at a normal competition, and that’s the way I go into every competition- as if it’s a normal one but it’s not, it’s the Olympic games.”

The boxer said she cannot wait to go to Portland Row later today and see her biggest supporters.

“There’s not that many people here [in Dublin Airport] because of Covid, but when I go into town and see all those familiar faces who know me from growing up I can’t wait to see them and see how happy they are for me and for our community.”

Asked if she would be thrilled to earn the Freedom of Dublin City as many have started campaigning for her to be awarded, the 31-year-old joked: “I don’t really know what the freedom of Dublin City means because I don’t have any sheep, so I won’t be up shearing sheep on Stephen’s Green.

“Unless it means I can go into bus lanes then its great but I don’t know whether it means that.”

Harrington urged those wishing to join the celebrations to do so safely.

She said: "If you're out celebrating just remember to stay safe and keep your social distance; we aren't out of the woods with Covid-19 yet and we need to stick together as a community and look out for each other.

"I'm looking forward to seeing you all again safely in the coming weeks and months, take care of yourselves and each other."

Dublin City Council has extended its "warmest congratulations to Kellie Harrington and all Olympians on their return from Tokyo 2020".

"We acknowledge the contribution they have made in lifting the spirits of the nation over the past few weeks," a council statement said.

The open-topped bus is set to leave Ballybough at 5pm on Tuesday, and will procced down Gardiner St, Killarney St, passing Harrington's home on Portland Row, before proceeding to Sean McDermott St, Summerhill and the North Strand.

The council statement said: "Local residents will have the opportunity to see Kellie from the footpaths along these streets.

"We are urging everybody to adhere to public health guidelines as requested by Kellie in her message to her local community."

Harrington grabbed victory over Brazil's Beatriz Ferreira by a unanimous points decision to become only the second Irish female boxer to win an Olympic medal after Katie Taylor's gold in London 2012.

Her performance during the Olympics has turned the 31-year-old into a star, with her success marking the first time Ireland has won golds in two different sports at the same Olympics.

Rowers Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan triumphed in the men's lightweight double sculls earlier in the Games.

Harrington's family are eagerly anticipating her arrival back in Dublin, from where they watched and celebrated her success in Tokyo.

Mandy Loughlin, Harrington's partner of 13 years, said on Monday: "She brings 110pc to whatever she does, she brings the craic, she brings passion and excitement."

"If you meet Kellie, and you're talking to her, the energy, she just makes you want to be a better person, she really does."