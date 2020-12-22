Don’t blanket ban UK travel, Brussels tells EU member states

EU countries should not issue Covid-19 travel bans to UK passengers or hauliers between now and 31 December, the bloc has said.

The UK will stop being treated as a member state under EU law once a year-long Brexit transition period ends.

In a recommendation issued to all EU countries on Tuesday, the European Commission said EU and UK citizens travelling home for Christmas - as well as essential workers and freight transport - should be able to move freely across the bloc.

France banned UK citizens and freight from entering the country for 48 hours on Sunday after a new variant of Covid-19 was discovered in the south-east of England. The move caused massive tailbacks at UK ports and motorways.

Ireland and most other EU countries have followed suit, though many have limited the bans to passenger transport, while exempting goods. Cases of the Covid-19 variant have also been discovered in Belgium, Denmark Italy and the Netherlands.

EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders, said that “blanket travel bans should not prevent thousands of EU and UK citizens from returning to their homes”.

The recommendation says essential workers - except those working in transport - should undergo an antigen test 72 hours before travelling but should not be required to quarantine if their test is negative.

EU ambassadors meet tonight to discuss the Commission’s recommendation, which is not binding.

Many of the travel bans expire at midnight on Tuesday.

