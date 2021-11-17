Donkey charities warn they are being overwhelmed with abandoned animals

A “perfect storm” of overbreeding, neglect and Covid-19 is driving the number of donkeys requiring rescue to unmanageable levels, animal charities have warned.

The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland has launched a public appeal for support this winter to help tackle what it has described as a deepening, national donkey welfare crisis.

The national charity has said across Ireland, the number of donkeys requiring rescue, rehoming, and sanctuary care has reached unsustainable and unmanageable levels.

The animal welfare group said the crisis has been “driven by a perfect storm” of chronic, long-term irresponsible breeding, a lack of education and awareness, and human hardship triggered by Covid-19.

It warns that cases of poor donkey welfare are now overwhelming other charities too, including Hungry Horse Outside, Sathya Sai Sanctuary, and My Lovely Horse Rescue.

Donkey Sanctuary Ireland said poor donkey welfare is a long-standing and growing issue across the country and between 2018 – 2020, reports of poor donkey welfare to the charity by members of the public rose 44pc from 373 per year to 536 per year, while telephone advice calls rose 150pc from 641 to 1601 over the same period.

The charity has over 1,800 donkeys in its care and - although its sanctuary facilities have been full for many years – its teams are continuing to work in communities nationwide to find new homes for donkeys and provide transport, veterinary, and welfare services.

Commenting on the public appeal, Donkey Sanctuary Ireland’s country manager, Laura Foster, said: “The factors driving Ireland’s donkey welfare problems are numerous and difficult to resolve. Of course, we will continue to care for thousands of donkeys every year but working in crisis mode is unacceptable and unsustainable. Put simply, we need to tackle this problem in the long-term through better owner education, a national clamp-down on breeding, and more enforcement of the Animal Welfare Act in cases of abuse and neglect.”

The charity has set out clear guidance for how the public can support at risk animals and charities this winter.

“For donkeys in crisis, we encourage anyone who witnesses a donkey suffering or in poor health, in the first instance, to contact the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s national helpline, the ISPCA’s national cruelty helpline, local authority, or local Garda station,” it said.

“For donkey owners, we are appealing to donkey owners to contact us for information and support accessing critical donkey welfare services such as farriery and dentistry, as well as advice on castration and other veterinary services.”

The organisation also urged people thinking of getting a donkey to contact one of the charities about rehoming before contacting a breeder or buying an animal.

The statement added that donkey welfare teams are bracing themselves for an extremely challenging winter.

Director at the organisation Hungry Horse Outside Jacinta Darmon said: “We are drowning in a tidal wave of abandoned, starving, abused, and traumatised donkeys. Our yards are full, and we do not have the resources – financial or other – to cope.”

“This situation is avoidable. Among other actions, we must put an end to the financial incentives for donkey breeding that has led to many of these animals suffering, and those responsible bearing no accountability. We also desperately and urgently need cooperative engagement and support from government, local authorities, and the general public across Ireland to end this suffering and save precious time and resources,” she added.

