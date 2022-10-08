Donegal explosion: President and Taoiseach leads tributes following ‘terrible tragedy’

The scene of the incident at the petrol station in Creeslough, Co Donegal.

Tributes have poured in for the people of Creeslough in Co Donegal following an explosion at a petrol station in the heart of the village yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí have confirmed that seven people are now dead as the search and recovery for further fatalities continues today. Eight people were transferred to hospital for medical treatment yesterday.

Emergency services arrived at the scene of the incident at approximately 3.20pm on Friday.

President Michael D Higgins offered his sympathies this morning and said the tragedy is a “terrible blow” to the local community that is “closely knit”.

He said every loss and injury will be felt by every member of the community and “far beyond”.

“May I, as President, express what I know will be the shock shared by all people throughout the country on learning of the terrible tragedy which has unfolded in Creeslough, Co Donegal,” he said.

“All of our thoughts must go out to all of those who have been affected. Those who have received news of the loss of a loved one, those injured and, most of all, those who are waiting with anxiety for news of their loved ones.

“Special tribute must be paid to those members of the local community and emergency services across the island who have reacted so swiftly to the scene of the explosion and have continued to work through the night.

“All of our best thoughts and prayers go to those who have lost their lives and their families.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.”

Donegal County Council Fire Services, An Garda Síochána, the HSE National Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service remain at the scene as the situation unfolds.

A large number of people Injured in the blast were taken to Letterkenny General Hospital and Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

In a statement Taoiseach Micheál Martin said his thoughts and prayers were with those who have lost their lives and those injured in what he called a “devastating explosion”.

Mr Martin described it as the “darkest of days for Donegal and the entire country”.

“I wish to express my deepest sympathies to their family, and friends, and to the entire community of Creeslough, on this darkest of days for Donegal and the entire country.

“People across this island will be numbed by the same sense of shock and utter devastation as the people of Creeslough at this tragic loss of life.”

Mr Martin added: “I would like to thank all the members of the emergency services, from across the North-West and Northern Ireland, who responded so quickly to the scene, and who are working throughout the night in extremely traumatic circumstances.”

Singer and TV presenter Brian McFadden said his thoughts were with the people of Creeslough, which he said is his “family home town”.

In a post online, he said: “Sending my thoughts to all the my family and friends in my family home town of creeslough. My heart is broken with the news. I was only there a few weeks a go. Praying for you all x.”

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern said his thoughts and prayers are with the people of Creeslough.

“I’m afraid it’s a horror story. At 3.30pm in the afternoon, young people coming from school and looking forward to the weekend, it is heart wrenching stuff,” he told The Anton Savage Show on Newstalk.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with them, it’s not just one day, it’s a lifetime. It’s numbing to watch the scenes and see the effort put in to save people. At this stage it’s just so sad and so terrible.”

Donegal GAA last night postponed all adult fixtures this weekend following the tragedy.

It said the prayers of all Donegal Gaels are with the community of Creeslough.

“The extent of fatalities and injuries at the terrible explosion this evening is not yet clear but there is little doubt that a tragedy of epic proportions is unfolding,” it said.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone involved with CLG Dhún na nGall are with the community of Creeslough, the hardworking emergency services and the Gaels of CLG Naomh Micheál at this terrible time.”

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris thanked the emergency services for their dedicated work.

“Thinking of everyone in Creeslough, Donegal this evening. The thoughts and prayers of a nation are with you all. Thank you to all those working in our emergency services,” he said.

Sinn Féin's First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill said the whole country has the community of Cresslough and Co Donegal “in our thoughts”.

“We hope and pray that all those trapped or missing are rescued, brought to safety by the emergency services & reunited with loved ones,” she said.

Minsiter for Justice Helen McEntee said: “Heartbreaking news from Creeslough tonight. Thoughts and prayers for those who have lost loved ones in this appalling tragedy, and for the entire community. Thinking too of our frontline services working in Donegal, as well as those helping from Northern Ireland.”