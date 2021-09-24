Don Tidey kidnap: suddenly the woodland erupted with gunshots as IRA gang members opened fire on garda search party

It was coming up to Christmas and the security forces were relentlessly closing in on the IRA gang who kidnapped supermarket executive Don Tidey, who was being held captive somewhere in the woodlands around Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

In an operation codenamed Operation Santa Claus, the area had been flooded with gardaí, unarmed garda recruits from Templemore, and soldiers from the Defence Forces. They were divided into 10 mixed units, each with the prefix ‘Rudolf’.

At about 11am on Friday, December 16, 1983, members of ‘Rudolf 5’ spotted a young man sprinting across fields, escaping from their search area. Nearly three hours later, deep in Derrada Wood, they dramatically came across a well-camouflaged polythene hide covered in foliage with a 28-foot trench guarded by heavily armed men.

Suddenly the wood erupted in gunfire, becoming what Tidey would later describe as “a battlefield”. Members of the gang, including battle-hardened Maze escapers and IRA veterans, threw grenades and raked the search party, most of whom had no experience in combat, with automatic gunfire.

As they frantically called for back-up from other units spread through the 220-acre woodland, Garda recruit Gary Sheehan (23) and Private Patrick Kelly (35) were shot dead by the terrorists.

Army Corporal William O’Brien later described how he saw another corporal coming out of the woods, with his hands on his head, followed by two armed men in camouflage fatigues. “This is no time for dead heroes,” one of the terrorists told him calmly, ordering him to put down his weapon.

The IRA gang captured three soldiers, three garda recruits and one garda as gunfire echoed through the woods. But they knew, through monitoring the emergency calls over the Garda radio frequency, that once the other units converged on Derrada Wood their position was hopeless, and so began to shoot their way through the cordon.

In the chaos, Tidey, heavily bearded after 23 days in captivity and dressed in combat gear by his captors, made a run for it. As he burst from the cover of the wood, he was confronted by two gardaí who didn’t know whether he was a terrorist or the hostage, as he claimed. They took his shoes until his identity was confirmed by a Garda Inspector.

As they were standing on a forest track, a blue Avenger car came tearing down the road with gunfire blazing from inside and from the boot, where two terrorists had taken up firing position.

The gang escaped to ‘safe houses’ in what was known as ‘bandit country’ on both sides of the Irish Border.

Supermarket executives, whose firms had ready access to large amounts of cash, were a favoured target for terrorists as they tried to raise money for arms shipments.

The IRA was still smarting from an abortive attempt to kidnap Galen Weston, the Canadian retail tycoon, from Roundwood Park near Laragh, Co Wicklow, in August 1983. Four of the would-be kidnappers were shot and wounded, one captured and two escaped.

Don Tidey with his children following his release

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Don Tidey with his children following his release

Targeting Don Tidey, his most senior executive in Ireland and a director of the Weston-owned Quinnsworth supermarket chain and Penneys/Primark, was their revenge.

Twenty-three days earlier, on the morning of Thursday, November 24, Tidey, then 49, left his home in the Dublin mountains and sat into the passenger seat of the family Daimler car, driven by his son Alistair (19). His 13-year-old daughter, Susan, was in the back on her way to school. At the junction of Stocking Lane and Woodtown Way, two cars blocked their way.

Armed men, posing as gardaí, manhandled his two children on to the roadway and the three cars were driven away with Tidey in one of them. The Daimler was later abandoned after getting a puncture and the other two cars burned out in Maynooth, Co Kildare.

In the days that followed, Associated British Foods (ABF), the Westons’ London-based family company, received a photograph of Tidey with a copy of that day’s Evening Herald newspaper and a ransom demand for £5m.

The Taoiseach, Garrett FitzGerald, reiterated his government’s position that no ransom would be paid to terrorists. A senior manager of the firm was arrested trying to board a plane in Dublin, in what was believed to be an attempt to organise a deal with the IRA.

After extensive searches and arrests in Co Kerry, the hunt for Mr Tidey switched to Leitrim on December 14 after a senior divisional officer noticed unusual activity around Ballinamore. A well-known Republican stronghold, it was the home of veteran IRA man John Joe McGirl and his nephew Francis, who was implicated in the explosion that killed Lord Louis Mountbatten.

Three men were later jailed for their part in the kidnapping of Mr Tidey, but the IRA gang escaped justice. In 2008, charges again Brendan ‘Bic’ McFarlane, a senior IRA commander from Belfast, of falsely imprisoning Mr Tidey, were dropped after incriminating statements he had made following his arrest were deemed inadmissible.

As he was campaigning in Athlone during the general election in 2011, 28 years after the gun-battle in which his father was killed, David Kelly confronted the Sinn Féin candidate and former IRA commander Martin McGuinness. “I believe you know the names of the killers of my father and I want you to tell me who they are,” he said.

But that question remains unanswered to this day.