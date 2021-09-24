| 19.6°C Dublin

Don Tidey kidnap: suddenly the woodland erupted with gunshots as IRA gang members opened fire on garda search party

Supermarket executive was held captive for 23 days in run-up to Christmas 1983

Don Tidey (centre) with gardaí following his rescue. Photo: Irish Times
Don Tidey with his children following his release

Don Tidey (centre) with gardaí following his rescue. Photo: Irish Times

Don Tidey (centre) with gardaí following his rescue. Photo: Irish Times

Don Tidey with his children following his release

Don Tidey with his children following his release

Don Tidey (centre) with gardaí following his rescue. Photo: Irish Times

Liam Collins

It was coming up to Christmas and the security forces were relentlessly closing in on the IRA gang who kidnapped supermarket executive Don Tidey, who was being held captive somewhere in the woodlands around Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

In an operation codenamed Operation Santa Claus, the area had been flooded with gardaí, unarmed garda recruits from Templemore, and soldiers from the Defence Forces. They were divided into 10 mixed units, each with the prefix ‘Rudolf’.

At about 11am on Friday, December 16, 1983, members of ‘Rudolf 5’ spotted a young man sprinting across fields, escaping from their search area. Nearly three hours later, deep in Derrada Wood, they dramatically came across a well-camouflaged polythene hide covered in foliage with a 28-foot trench guarded by heavily armed men.

