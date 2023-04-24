Don Lemon is ousted from CNN after 17 years: ‘I am stunned’

Don Lemon has been ousted from CNN after 17 years with the network, with the anchor revealing he has been left “stunned” by the sudden move.

The network announced the departure in a statement today – coming after he has been mired in controversy in recent weeks.

“CNN and Don have parted ways,” the network said.

“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavours.”

Lemon took to Twitter to release a statement slamming the network for failing to tell him in person and instead leaving it to his agent to deliver the news.

“I am stunned,” he said.

“After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.”

His axing comes at a time when the long-time anchor has faced a string of recent scandals.

Earlier this year, he came under fire for comments he had made on-air about presidential candidate Nikki Haley not being “in her prime” at the age of 51.