Doireann Ní Ghríofa scoops top prize at the An Post Irish Book of the Year awards

A Ghost in the Throat by Doireann Ní Ghríofa has been named An Post Irish Book of the Year 2020. Photo: Clare Keogh

THE debut novel by Cork-based poet and essayist Doireann Ní Ghríofa has been named the An Post Irish Book of the Year 2020.

A Ghost in the Throat was announced as the overall winner of the An Post Irish Book Awards, broadcast on RTÉ One .

The novel is described by the author’s Dublin-based publisher Tramp Press as “a true original” that is a “fluid hybrid of essay and autofiction” – a recent literary trend that is part autobiography and part fiction – that weaves together two complementary stories, that of the narrator’s own experience with pregnancy and motherhood and the life of 18th-century poet Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill.

The novel, which has generated much critical acclaim, beat competition from 13 other category winners, including comedian Graham Norton’s Home Stretch and Louise O’Neill’s After the Silence.

Read More

The winner was chosen by an online public vote and jury selection.

The Galway native, who grew up in Co Clare, has won several awards for her poetry in both Irish and English, including the Rooney Prize for Irish Literature in 2016 which is awarded to young writers whose body of work is deemed to show exceptional promise.

Ms Ní Ghríofa (39) said: “I’m overjoyed with this spectacular award! A Ghost in the Throat is a telling of my story, but it also tells the story of Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill, and I’m so thankful to all the readers who have taken both of us into their hearts. I accept this award with deep gratitude to each and every one of you. Míle buíochas libh go léir.”

Read More

Online Editors