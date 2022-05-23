| 12.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Doctors’ warning as patients airlifted for life-saving treatment after surgery in Turkey

Patients suffered complications after having bariatric surgery in Turkey and had to have life-saving treatment

Consultant Graeme Macaulay Expand
Dr Michael McKenna . Credit: Liam McBurney Expand

Close

Consultant Graeme Macaulay

Consultant Graeme Macaulay

Dr Michael McKenna . Credit: Liam McBurney

Dr Michael McKenna . Credit: Liam McBurney

/

Consultant Graeme Macaulay

Lisa Smyth

Patients have been airlifted from Northern Ireland to London for last-ditch life-saving treatment following weight loss surgery in Turkey, it can be revealed.

Medics have warned of the catastrophic and life-threatening complications they have encountered in patients who have travelled abroad for bariatric surgery.

Most Watched

Privacy