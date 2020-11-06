Doctors being attacked and abused by patients over Covid-19 concerns

More than a third of doctors have revealed how they have suffered verbal or physical abuse from patients or their relatives during the Covid-19 outbreak – including assault and being shouted at in the street.

The findings show nearly one in 10 who responded to a new survey suffered abuse outside their hospital or surgery, according to the report from the Medical Protection Society (MPS), the doctors’ indemnifier.

Around two in five say their mental wellbeing has deteriorated.

Dr Pallavi Bradshaw, medicolegal lead, risk prevention at MPS, said: “These survey results make for difficult reading. While this is an unsettling and extremely stressful time for the public, it is sad and deplorable to think that one in three doctors who go to work every day in the most challenging circumstances, putting patients first, face abuse in and outside of their workplace.”

The survey, based on responses by 361 medics in September, highlighted a litany of aggression during the pandemic,

One doctor said they got food and snacks thrown at them by teenagers.

Another said they were shouted at on the street several times.

Other experiences include “local people calling to my home and banging on my door, as they are too afraid to go to the clinic”.

The survey revealed another doctor was assaulted a number of times in the Covid-19 emergency department.

The responses included a doctor warning: “Patients are demanding to be seen, some refusing to wear masks or social distance and pushing past staff.”

In other cases it is the relative of the patient who is aggressive.

“I experienced aggression from relatives of a cancer patient whose cancer surgery has been cancelled for the second time due to Covid-19-related bed shortages,” said a doctor.

There are also fears that doctors are going to infect patients.

“People keep a bigger distance than necessary when they hear that we are healthcare professionals, because they fear that we may be carriers,” he said.

"This is understandable but it is very isolating, it certainly deepens our loneliness.”

Another spoke of breaking bad news about the death of a loved one and “being at the receiving end of anger”. “I completely understand but the cumulative daily toll of being at the receiving end of this anger is demoralising and upsetting,” they said.

They also spoke of being told visiting restrictions are a “disgrace” and being berated for doing consultations with patients online.

Dr Bradshaw said: “For most, Covid-19 will be the biggest health crisis in their careers.

"Without support to address an array of mental wellbeing concerns – including those caused by verbal and physical abuse – doctors are at risk of becoming disillusioned or will suffer in silence with psychological injuries, both of which put the safety of themselves and their patients at risk.

“The need for mental wellbeing support is all the more important and urgent given the surge in the number of healthcare workers that are off work due to Covid-19 related issues.”

Those working in both HSE and private healthcare must be properly supported, she said. Other patients are angry because doctors have to work at a much slower pace.

Online Editors