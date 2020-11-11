Doctors’ anger over HSE move to pause delivery of 50,000 doses of flu vaccine

Family doctors have expressed their anger over a HSE decision to pause the delivery of flu vaccines, until the details of 600,000 that have already been distributed are ascertained.

One GP said they felt they were being ‘held to ransom’ amid the scramble to get the vaccine to vulnerable groups.

The HSE says it has distributed 1.3 million vaccines to date. Records of who received 700,000 of those vaccines have been submitted by GPs and pharmacies, but records on the remaining 600,000 doses have not been sent in.

Yesterday HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry told the Oireachtas health committee that the HSE wants “to find out what happened to those vaccines already distributed but not yet recorded as being administered.”

In a letter sent to doctors and pharmacists on Monday, the HSE said that “all doses administered by GPs and pharmacies this year must be claimed via PCRS and the uptake in eligible groups is not currently clear from the information available”.

The Primary Care Reimbursement Service (PCRS) is part of the HSE, and is responsible for making payments to healthcare professionals such as GPs, dentists and pharmacists, for the free or reduced costs services they provide to the public.

According to the letter, “Although 1.3 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed, claims for only 700,000 have been recorded to date.”

The HSE said it was pausing further deliveries of the vaccine “until more information on the doses given can be ascertained”. The remaining 50,000 doses of the vaccine will be released when “more information is available”.

Dr Julie Cussen, a GP based in Carrigaline, Co Cork, said the HSE letter has been seen as a way of “holding GPs to ransom”. “We didn’t have enough vaccines to cover all of our high-risk patients even before the letter was sent,” she said.

“We had to pick and choose who was the highest of the high risk. Now with the letter holding GPs to ransom over the remaining vaccinations we will have to cut the numbers again in relation to the little stock we have left.”

Dr Noel Howard, a GP based in Galway, says he currently has approximately 1,230 at risk patients who he cannot get vaccines for. “We are being told that we are at the end of the line in terms of what vaccines we are getting,” he said.

“We have 712 patients over 65 who are currently unvaccinated despite us having vaccinated 700 to 800 to date. We have 793 between the age of 12 and 65 who are coded as being in an at-risk group. Of that number, 268 have been vaccinated and 525 are unvaccinated.

“We have about 1,230 patients who we would deem as at risk either by their age or by their risk categories who have no possibility of getting vaccinated. We are in a bind and there is really nowhere to go with it.”

Dr Fiona Kelly, a GP in Castletownbere, Co Cork. said it was “impossible to get the vaccine” for patients who need it most.

“My secretary just informed me that the system won’t let her put in any orders for flu vaccines,” she said.

“We have over 400 patients, all in the at-risk group, who are waiting on a vaccine. We have had deliveries but nothing next to near what we need.”

Dr Kelly said she was surprised that returns for potentially 600,000 doses have not yet been filed.

She said: “In our practice, once they are administered, they are processed as quickly as possible. We would normally do them within a week, two weeks max.”

Longford pharmacist Pádraig Loughrey told Shannonside News that he “couldn’t’ understand why people would delay in making a claim for payment”.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Dr Henry moved to reassure the public that “no doses have disappeared”.

“We have distributed 1.3 million doses which is an increase of 20pc on last year and it’s the most we have ever distributed,” he said.

“We have records that over 700,000 have been administered and it’s normal for a lag time between us distributing the vaccine and records coming back of who has been administered. No vaccines have disappeared.

"We have held back, as we normally do every year, 50,000 so we can ascertain where the gaps are, where the priority groups are and then distribute the remaining 50,000 at the end of November.”

Dr Henry later told the Oireachtas health committee that it was too early to say if there will not be enough flu vaccine this winter, and there are "mixed messages" from GPs and pharmacists, with some reporting they have enough and others saying they are running short.

He said this was what prompted a decision to hold back on distributing a final 50,000 doses.

Online Editors