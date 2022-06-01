Do you have what it takes to be the star of Toy Show The Musical?

Toy Show The Musical will run from December 10th, 2022, in The Auditorium, The Convention Centre, Dublin.

Toy Show The Musical is on the hunt for its next star as video applications for the lead role have been extended to next week.

The production is giving young girls the chance to play the lead role in the new stage show opening December 10 at The Convention Centre Dublin.

Casting applications will remain open until Wednesday June 8.

Speaking today, producers said: “We are thrilled to be in a position to extend the application deadline for next week’s auditions to find Nell. Closing date for video applications is now Wednesday 8th June. Get taping!”

“This could be the start of someone’s musical theatre career with the opportunity to star as the lead role in this new original Irish musical.”

Casting Director Maureen Hughes, who has worked on a number of productions including The Butcher Boy, Love/Hate and Raw, is searching for the lead role which is a character called Nell.

Nell is a bright and brilliant 12-year-old girl with a wonderful spirit and great singing and dancing skills. Auditionees should be between the ages of 11 to 16.

The application process is very straightforward, record a short video, fill in the application form and hit submit.

Casting Director Maureen Hughes and show Director Séimí Campbell will be reviewing the application videos. They want to see applicants singing a verse and chorus of a song of their choice on video.

The video must also include the applicants telling producers a bit about themselves including any experience they may have in singing, acting, dancing, playing an instrument or any interesting hobbies or party pieces.

Successful applicants will then be shortlisted for an in-person audition which will take place at a venue in Dublin city centre on June 11. They will meet Maureen Hughes and perform a monologue or short poem plus they will be asked to sing.

For further details, see www.rte.ie/toyshowthemusical