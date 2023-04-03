‘DIY SOS’ host Baz Ashmawy: ‘Doing good things for others is addictive’
Melanie Finn
RTÉ presenter Baz Ashmawy said he’s been bowled over by the generosity of Irish people on his hit home makeover series DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland.
Latest News
Former Fianna Fáil mayor and solicitor jailed for sexual assault of girl (8)
New police team to be introduced to combat crowd trouble at Irish League stadiums
Garda Commissioner to meet DPP over failed Gerry Hutch prosecution
“Hotels now realise that our staff are our biggest assets” – The tide has changed in Ireland’s tourism industry
Minister Niall Collins says land was sold to his wife after ‘transparent and open process’
TikTok star accused of ‘ambushing’ and murdering mother’s lover over sex tape blackmail
‘I’ll miss you my dear friend’: The Script's Glen Power pens heartfelt tribute to late bandmate Mark Sheehan
Radio host Gareth O’Callaghan home from hospital six weeks after serious car crash
Don Lemon is ousted from CNN after 17 years: ‘I am stunned’
Primetime host Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News in aftermath of Dominion defamation settlement
Top Stories
Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth ‘cut ties’ with choreographer following social media comments
Bipolar disorder: ‘Having children was always going to be high risk – I’m angry I was left with so little aftercare’
Government leaders say Niall Collins should have recused himself from meeting about land later sold to his wife
Bench warrant issued for man who sold passport used by Daniel Kinahan
Latest NewsMore
Arsenal will never have a better chance to win a league title – Ray Parlour
Lawyer claims to have ‘smoking gun proof’ that Ed Sheeran copied Marvin Gaye song
Allegations of ‘suspicious’ articles in Duke of Sussex statement
Bench warrant issued for man who sold passport used by Daniel Kinahan
Britain’s Prince Harry says press intrusion led to ‘bouts of depression and paranoia’
Lawyer claims to have ‘smoking gun proof’ Ed Sheeran copied Marvin Gaye song
Daniel Radcliffe’s long-term partner Erin Darke ‘gives birth to their first child’
Ireland to face Croatia and Luxembourg in bid to make European Basketball Championships
Ronan Keating to run 100km in support of cancer charity on 25th anniversary of mum’s death
Actress Denise Gough opens up about how acting 'kept her alive'