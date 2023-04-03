‘DIY SOS’ host Baz Ashmawy: ‘Doing good things for others is addictive’

RTÉ's Baz Ashmawy and some of the crew on 'DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland'. Photo: Ruka Feso

Melanie Finn

RTÉ presenter Baz Ashmawy said he’s been bowled over by the generosity of Irish people on his hit home makeover series DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland.

Latest News