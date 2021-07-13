‘Distrust, disrespect, othering and blaming’ among government departments and agencies working to tackle domestic, sexual and gender-based violence

There is evidence of “distrust, disrespect, othering and blaming” among people working in government departments and agencies which work to tackle domestic, sexual and gender based violence, a damning audit has found.

The audit, published on Wednesday, is an independent review of how responsibility for domestic, sexual and gender based violence (DSGBV) is divided across different government departments and agencies.

There is also a “clear need” to change the way that governments respond to this kind of violence as new structures, policy changes or changes in location of services “will not address the range of weaknesses identified”.

The current strategy for tackling this violence is “deficient in many ways”, according to the audit, including deficits in policy, funding for essential services and the collection of data.

This leads to a “weaknesses in direction and clarity about who is responsible for what and ultimately to gaps in services for victims”, the report states.

The audit is based on interviews with 100 individuals from government departments and agencies as well as people from non-governmental organisations.

“There is a wealth of experience, talent and commitment among the people involved in this sector and an appetite for joint working and coordination,” the audit states.

“However, there is also evidence of distrust, disrespect, othering and blaming among them. These behaviours manifest where insufficient attention is paid to building trust and relationships in structures and in this case may also involve the dysfunctional mirroring of the dynamics of DSGBV.”

It states that there is a lack of interventions for victims who are migrants,sex workers, victims of human trafficking, forced marriages, FGM and members of the Travellers and Roma communities.

This is due to “difficulties” which relate to “culturally insensitive communication” or the lack of appropriate services, which are worsened when a victim is undocumented or their immigrant status is dependent on a partner who is also a perpetrator.

One organisation also raised the lack of accommodation for men who are victims of domestic violence.

The audit also states that some women are fearful of presenting to refuges because they are worried Tusla would “remove their children” from them.

Some NGOs reported that they feel they are “less important” than Tusla core services and do not get “the same level of attention”.

“They feel there is conflict between the Tusla focus on children and the situation of women and children who must flee violence; that the ‘social work’ ethos and approach in Tusla is focused on personal rather than structural analyses which creates tensions with the approach of DSGBV services,” the audit states.

In a number of recommendations, the audit states that policy leadership and commissioning of services for DSGBV is placed with the Department of Justice.

It also says that a special ministerial committee or cabinet committee should oversee the implementation of the next strategy which works to tackle DSGBV.

In response, the Government is allocating €30m for Tusla, the state’s child and family agency, more specialised training and extra staff in An Garda Síochána and the Director of Public Prosecutions, funding of €4m in the Department of Justice for crime victims and €3m to raise awareness of this kinds of violence.

Paid domestic violence leave and benefit will also be developed.

“We are publishing the results of that audit today and we will now work towards a new national strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender Based Violence – which will be the most ambitious to date,” said Minister of State Hilegarde Naughton.

“Significant change will need significant planning and the publication of this audit marks the beginning of that process,” added Minister Roderic O’Gorman.