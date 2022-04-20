| 8.2°C Dublin

Dissidents who orchestrated violence in Derry should be charged with child exploitation, says former anti-terror officer Jim Gamble

Allison Morris

A former anti-terror officer has said that dissidents who use young people to carry out acts of violence should be charged with “child exploitation”.

Jim Gamble was speaking as eight people have been arrested linked to disturbances in Derry on Monday.

