Discovery on sea bed of Shackleton’s ship Endurance a speck of light at a dark time

Kildare-born explorer Ernest Shackleton. Photo: PA Wire Expand
The Endurance has been discovered at a depth of 3008 metres in the Weddell Sea. Photo: Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust/National Geographic/PA Expand
The Endurance, keeled over in the Antartic after being destroyed by ice in 1915. Photo: Royal Geographic Society/PA Wire Expand

Senan Molony

The discovery of the Endurance on the sea bed below the South Pole is a jaw-dropping moment.

It is eclipsed only by the discovery of the RMS Titanic in the North Atlantic in September 1985.

