Discovery on sea bed of Shackleton’s ship Endurance a speck of light at a dark time

The discovery of the Endurance on the sea bed below the South Pole is a jaw-dropping moment.

It is eclipsed only by the discovery of the RMS Titanic in the North Atlantic in September 1985.

And it is set to contribute hugely to a modern reawakening in polar exploration – in which Irishmen played a historic and heroic part.

Ironically, too, there is much in this country for the growing international legion of polar tourists to discover, with a golden marketing opportunity for Fáilte Ireland.

While the fabled Titanic exuded impossible wealth, luxury and tragedy – sinking infamously on her maiden voyage in 1912 – the importance of the Endurance is that she stands as a byword for the bravery of exploration, and yes, sheer endurance itself.

More importantly, her sinking in 1915 led, paradoxically, to what is commonly regarded as the greatest sea voyage of all time. When the Endurance was crushed by pack ice, disappearing from human sight for 107 years until now, her crew became stuck on a frozen plateau in the most inhospitable spot on the planet.

They had no communications, and no way of sending news of their plight to the outside world. But their leader, Ernest Shackleton, scion of a famous ancestral family, born in Kilkea, Co Kildare, was equal to the task.

The Endurance has been discovered at a depth of 3008 metres in the Weddell Sea. Photo: Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust/National Geographic/PA

The Endurance has been discovered at a depth of 3008 metres in the Weddell Sea. Photo: Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust/National Geographic/PA

His first inspirational idea was to lead them on a sledded over-ice slog before using the ship’s salvaged lifeboats to reach Elephant Island, relatively close at hand. This was an incredible achievement in itself – but the truly extraordinary was yet to come.

The men were now on barely more than a rock, but it was one on which they could make bivouac without any fear of sinking themselves. They also had crated supplies of dried food.

But someone needed to go for help or death was assured for them all.

Shackleton’s plan was simply to sail for South Georgia, another speck of land in the freezing seas whipped up by the most ferocious winds in the world. After all, they had a lifeboat and a hand-held compass.

There was only one difficulty. Apart from the heaving troughs of the killer ocean, South Georgia was 830 miles away, and it might take a fortnight to get there.

To consider the scale of the challenge, it would be like putting out in a row boat from Dublin or anywhere else in Ireland, hoping to reach the Azores. You would have an indication of north, thanks to that compass, but all else would be entirely down to your navigation and sense of direction.

You couldn’t afford to make a mistake.

In this most intrepid of undertakings, the 41-year-old Shackleton led, taking five others with him. They had to maintain a watch at night and hope the weather remained clear to see the stars, but it came down to an extraordinary combination of guesswork and genius.

The lifeboat was called the James Caird. By all rights, the men should never have been heard from again, with only skeletons to be found on Elephant Island in the decades to come.

Yet the tiny craft unaccountably surmounted the tests and tempests, not to mention surging currents that sent them north and threatened to wreck their hopes, with icebergs an ever-present menace.

They actually reached South Georgia after 17 days and nearly capsized only once or twice. The navigational skills of New Zealand-born captain Frank Worsley were crucial to their success.

In 1915, it was home to a single whaling station, which might possibly be occupied. But that was on the opposite side of the island to where the battered James Caird had run to a gravel shore. In between was a mountain for the exhausted men to negotiate, with dark and serried peaks.

Judging there was no time to lose, a small group consisting of just Shackleton, Worsley and the Kerry seaman Tom Crean, began climbing.

Kildare-born explorer Ernest Shackleton. Photo: PA Wire

Kildare-born explorer Ernest Shackleton. Photo: PA Wire

It was at night, and there were many hidden crevasses covered by the frozen snow. Yet the ascent was conquered, until at early light the frostbitten men finally slip-slided into a plummeting void, no longer caring whether they would reach the station. They did, some 36 hours after starting out.

Shackleton’s feat was one of endurance – and it led to the rescue of his entire crew.

The man who served with an ill-fated Robert Falcon Scott never lost a single man himself in the perilous expeditions he led.

Shackleton is still the feature of innumerable corporate and military lectures on leadership.

And now his expedition ship has itself been discovered, another incredible feat for technology and the human race.

Shackleton is buried on South Georgia, having died young from a heart attack there on another expedition, perhaps wearied by his many exposures. He lies there under a humble covering of rocks.

But closer at hand here in Ireland, there is a magnificent statue of him outside the museum to his honour in Athy, which is the repository for many polar artefacts.

Indeed, the trappings of polar exploration regularly fetch exorbitant sums at auction, reflecting renewed interest in what was the heroic age.

Ireland is well placed to argue for our share of glory – not forgetting the South Pole Inn at Annascaul, established by the redoubtable Crean, one of the men who took part in the treacherous voyage on board the James Caird.

When Crean died from a burst ulcer in 1938, a fellow crewman named Teddy Evans sent an imperishable wreath of metal-worked flowers for his Kerry tomb. It’s still there.

The Endurance endures, as do the deathless achievements of her impossibly noble crew.

Her discovery is a shining and uplifting speck in the present dark night as history sails on a sea of human tears.