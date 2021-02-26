Direct intervention from Government needed to save ‘demonised’ travel industry

Direct intervention is needed from the Government to save the “demonised” travel industry, according to the leader of the Seanad.

The Government needs to act now to save Aer Lingus, just like other countries have done, according to Senator Regina Doherty.

She said that €280m cash injection to airport authorities does not come “close enough” to ensure Irish airlines like Aer Lingus and Ryanair survive.

“It is time for the Government to make a direct intervention, as many other EU governments have done to ensure the sustainability of their airlines.”

Ms Doherty said that Ireland’s connectivity, prior to the pandemic, took “years to establish” and that Ryanair is the “envy of the world”

“If we are not careful and do not take immediate action, I do not believe we will have an aviation sector left standing to help Ireland recover when the sector will be needed most,” she told the Seanad today.

Ms Doherty also called for antigen testing to be introduced for arrivals on landing.

“We must introduce antigen testing on landing to ensure that these essential travellers are safe and that we can build confidence in this sector again.

“Otherwise, I fear the demonising of the travel industry will have the same impact as when we demonised the building industry ten years ago, and we can see the ramifications of that both on building and employment in that sector,” she added.

Her Fine Gael colleague Senator Paddy Burke echoed her claims, saying that people in the airline industry “cannot understand” why antigen testing is not being used on all arriving passengers.

“The Minister of State must look at the area of antigen testing and the free movement of people. If we do not keep these routes open we will be at a huge disadvantage as an island nation going forward,” he said.

Junior Minister at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton said that the Government needs to “do our best to ensure that when the time is right our aviation industry will be ready to recover.”

