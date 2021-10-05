Dingle to stage special tribute day to honour legacy of Fungie

Marine experts believe Fungie, who made Dingle Harbour his home in 1983, either moved to new waters or died in October 2020. Photo: Graham Hughes/Photocall Ireland

Dingle is to hold a special tribute day to honour the remarkable legacy of Fungie the Dolphin.

Fungie made his home in the harbour of the Co Kerry town for 37 years, becoming a tourism sensation

A common bottlenose dolphin, his image became synonymous with Dingle and appeared on town shop fronts, local tourist goods and even craft jewellery.

However, Fungie vanished in October last year and, despite a massive search operation, has never been found.

Now, Dingle is to stage a special commemoration day for Fungie on October 17 to allow locals express their gratitude for the dolphin who helped underpin the local tourism economy for decades.

"We want to celebrate the magic that Fungie brought to Dingle and to people from all over the world," local man Jamie Flannery explained.

The plan is being spearheaded by local boat operators who witnessed an entire industry spring up around the public appetite to meet Fungie.

On October 17, boat trips around the harbour entrance will be free – with participants being asked for nothing more than to make a contribution to the organisations Dingle Coast and Rescue and Mallow Search and Rescue.

Jamie Flannery said it was the community's way of honouring Fungie – and thanking the dolphin for his contribution to the local community.

"He was a fantastic asset to the town and he brought loads of people to Dingle over many years with local businesses really benefiting as a result," he told Radio Kerry.

"It opened up so many avenues and opportunities here in Dingle.

"People got involved in tours around the peninsula and the whole area of eco-tourism.

"One way of looking at this is that Fungie is a very big loss – but the 37 fantastic years that he was here and the amount of people that had such great experiences with him, we will be marking that."

Fungie suddenly vanished on around October 15 last year.

Marine experts indicated that the famous dolphin who made Dingle his home in 1983 had either moved to new waters or died.

Over a dozen reported sightings of Fungie since he mysteriously vanished have now been dismissed as well-intentioned but incorrect.

Dingle locals, including fisherman Jimmy Flannery and Dingle OceanWorld director Kevin Flannery, stressed that Fungie had never vanished for more than 24 hours during his long tenure in the waters off the Kerry town.

Locals hope Fungie's legacy will be a greater awareness of the environment and sustainable eco-tourism focused on west Kerry.

Three firms and up to 10 boats plied waters off Dingle each summer offering Fungie-themed sightseeing trips.

For 2021, the first season without Fungie, local operators ran special eco-tours. They focused on the legacy of Fungie, highlighting local seal and seabird colonies and offered the opportunity to spot common dolphins and whales.

Dingle hopes that local OceanWorld attractions will keep the town at the centre of Irish marine and eco-tourism.

Kevin Flannery added that while Fungie's legacy in Dingle is undisputed, the odds are that the dolphin has now disappeared as mysteriously as he first appeared 38 years ago.

Experts estimate that Fungie was born between 45 and 55 years ago.

He partnered with a young female dolphin a decade ago but she left west Kerry waters when pregnant, apparently unhappy with all the attention from day-trippers.

Some observers foster a romantic theory is that Fungie left Dingle in search of his family.

"I think the likely and sad inevitability is that Fungie has moved on," Kevin Flannery said. "But Fungie will never be forgotten here in Dingle and I believe his legacy will live on."

He said that people in Dingle and across Ireland are slowly beginning to understand just how fortunate they were to have Fungie for 37 years.

"It is a one-hundred-million-to-one chance that a male bottlenose dolphin will ever arrive off Dingle again and make it his home the way Fungie did," Kevin Flannery said.

"I think that underlines just how remarkable Fungie's era here was.

"But Fungie helped highlight the incredible marine environment that was off our coast and off Dingle – and that is still there to be appreciated and treasured."

Fungie's loss was an undoubted blow to the town, both in tourism and economic terms.

Aside from the boat-tours trade, Fungie-related merchandise was a top-seller across Dingle, particularly during the tourist season.

It is estimated that between 80,000 and 100,000 people travelled to Dingle each year, thanks to Fungie.

Some locals admitted it was the end of an era.

"I was born the July before Fungie appeared in Dingle so I feel as if I grew up with him and he was part of our local childhood here. It is hard to believe he is gone," explained Gráinne Garnon of Kerry Woollen Mills.

"For me, Fungie wasn't a commodity or a tourist attraction – he was part and parcel of life in Dingle and west Kerry.

"We're heartbroken that he's gone."