Clonmel is “shocked” as the town comes to terms with a second tragedy in the space of a week.

'Difficult week' for Clonmel as man (50s) dies after being hit by pole in freak accident

A male pedestrian in his 50s died after a car driven by a woman (70s) was in a collision with a pole, which then struck him. The incident happened at around 3pm on Gladstone Street, near the junction with O’Connell Street.

He was rushed to South Tipperary Hospital, where he died in the early hours of this morning. The woman is uninjured but has been treated for shock.

It is understood that the woman, who is from the area, was parking her car when she mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake pedal before crashing into the pole.

The man is believed to be from Poland, but living in the Fethard area of Tipperary. Gardai are still attempting to contact members of his family in the Eastern European country.

Local priest Father Michael Toomey said the town was “shocked by another tragedy”, after the death of 19-year-old Jack Downey who tragically passed away last Monday after taking a pill at the Indiependence music festival.

“It was an absolute freak accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the man and the driver of the car.”

Garret Ahearn

The mayor of the Clonmel electoral ward, Garret Ahearn, said it was “wicked what happened”.

“It was a tragic case that happened. For the town it’s been a pretty difficult week.”

“It was 3pm on a Friday afternoon at a really busy section of the road. And it was even busier because it’s the weekend of the All Ireland so people were getting flags and jerseys. And it’s across the road from a McDonalds, so there were lots of kids around,” said Cllr Ahearn.

“It was not a pretty sight. So many things had to go wrong for this to happen.”

Separately, a woman in her 60s was killed in a road traffic collision at Dovea, Bouladuff on the Thurles-to-Templemore road this morning.

The woman collided with a truck at approximately 2.30am this morning. The driver of the truck, who is in his mid 40s, was uninjured.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Castleblayney are appealing for witnesses following a serious traffic collision in Co Monaghan.

At approximately 5pm a collision involving two cars happened on the R179 at Corduffkelly near Carrickmacross.

The driver of one of the cars, a woman in her 50s, was removed by Air Ambulance to Tallaght Hospital. Her injuries are understood to be serious. Her passenger, a girl in her late teens and the driver and sole occupant of the second car, a man in his 40s, were both taken by Ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Castleblayney Garda Station on 042-9747900 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors