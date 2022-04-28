DFA advises travellers to exercise a ‘high degree of caution’ if going to Poland

The Department of Foreign Affairs has updated its travel advice for passengers traveling to Poland.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said there may be significant disruption to flights to and from Polish airports in the coming days due to a planned protest by air traffic controllers.

If you plan on travelling to or transiting through a Polish airport, the DFA advised that passengers contact their airline to check the status of their flight.

It also advised passengers to leave for the airport early to allow for possible delays.

The DFA said passengers should exercise a “high degree of caution” if traveling to Poland.

Before travelling, the Department strongly recommends that passengers obtain a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC), available by the HSE.

It has also advised that passengers obtain “comprehensive” travel insurance which will cover all overseas medical costs, including “medical repatriation/evacuation, repatriation of remains and legal costs”.

Passengers should check for any exclusions and, in particular, that their policy covers them for the activities they want to undertake.

The DFA said it is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and that certain restrictive measures remain in place along the Polish-Belarusian border.

It encouraged all Irish citizens in Poland to register their details with the Embassy and to monitor its social media channels for the latest updates.

There are no Covid-19 restrictions in place for travel to Poland. There is no requirement to present certificates of vaccination or a negative test for Covid-19,or to complete a Passenger Locator Form.