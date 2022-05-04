‘Devastating news’ as Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane’s (9) cancer returns

Saoirse Ruane (9) with her mum Roseanna on the set of The Late Late Show. Photo: Andres Poveda.

The parents of 2020 Late Late Toy Show star Saoirse Ruane (9) have shared the “devastating news" that she requires further cancer treatment.

Saoirse stole the hearts of the nation when she appeared on the Toy Show and shared the story of her losing her leg due to a tumour and her three wishes, which included being able to walk independently again by that Christmas.

In 2019, Saoirse had just received the news that what was thought to be a broken bone in her leg actually turned out to be a very rare form of bone cancer, which affects only approximately three children in Ireland each year.

The Kiltullagh, Co Galway native started chemotherapy treatment right away and on March 18 2020, as the country entered lockdown, her right leg was amputated.

Speaking to Independent.ie after the 2020 Toy Show appearance, her mum Roseanna Ruane said Saoirse’s remarkable strength shone through despite the toughest of times when she came around after her operation.

“When she was still hooked up to everything and it was all very new and she turned around and said, ‘Mama, I’m so glad I got rid of my leg because now I got rid of my tumour.’

“That was very mature for an eight-year-old. To process it that way, she was looking at the positive side and that’s what got her through. Her positivity got us through too,” she said.

Following her appearance, Saoirse became the inspiration behind the Toy Show Appeal, which raised over €6m for various children's charities last year.

However, this week Saoirse’s family said a paediatric consultant recently gave them the news they “never wanted to hear again”.

In an Instagram post her family wrote: “Last Wednesday 27th April 2022 we ended up back where it all started on December 1st 2019, in UHG. The very same cubicle, on the very same paediatric ward and after yet another day of tests, we are sitting once again in front of a paediatric consultant being told the words we never ever wanted to hear again!

“We just don’t have the words for you all, we are simply heartbroken! We knew this day could come but we did our utmost to park it in the back of our minds as much as possible, be positive, be grateful and get on with our lives.

“I feel physically sick writing this and can’t emphasise enough to you all (our amazing friends, followers and supporters) life is so so unbelievably precious!

“We would ask for all your prayers at this time while we along with our amazing oncologist and team figure out the road map to this next journey.

“Saoirse (being Saoirse) is being incredibly brave and we as a family ask that you give us time now to comprehend this devastating news!”.

The message was signed: “Ollie, Roseanna, Farrah Rose and our gorgeous brave Saoirse Ruane.”

Meanwhile, Late Late Host Ryan Tubridy has sent support Saoirse, her family and all others who are “facing a struggle” in an Instagram post.

“My Toy Show friend Saoirse Ruane got some bad news recently and her family are hoping we might all send her the love and strength she needs to “figure out the road map” as her mum said today,” he wrote.

“Saoirse is extraordinary and she’s the reason we started the Toy Show Appeal. I hope she knows how much we cherish her. Love to her and all the Ruanes tonight and to any family facing a struggle."