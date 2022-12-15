Devastated parish priest says ‘community standing behind’ family of injured Trooper Shane Kearney

The Parish Priest of Killeagh, Co Cork, said the whole community is standing behind the family of injured Irish Army Trooper Shane Kearney (22).

Trooper Kearney suffered a serious head injury in the attack which led to the death of Private Seán Rooney (23).

News broke this morning that the Irish peacekeepers came under fire, at around 9.15pm Irish time last night, in the Lebabon.

Trooper Kearney and Private Rooney were part of a convoy of two armoured utility vehicles (AUVs) carrying eight personnel travelling to Beirut, when they were fired upon. Two of the eight were about to fly home for family funerals.

Trooper Kearny underwent emergency surgery following the incident, and his current condition is said to critical but stable.

A vigil was held for him in Killeagh and Inch Parish church at 7.30pm this evening. Parish Priest, Fr Tim Hazelwood, said earlier this evening: “Shane is very much part of the community.”

Fighting back the tears while speaking on RTÉ’s Drivetime programme, Fr Hazelwood said news of the attack has come as a “big shock” locally.

“Shane plays hurling, this is fanatical hurling country.

“He played this year, and a lovely hurler. He had some success with his school. He went to St Coleman’s Community School, in Middleton, and the local primary school.”

Fr Hazlewood said Trooper Kearney’s family have invited “everyone to come”, because they feel “the more prayers, the better chance Shane has” of recovering safely. He said the family are “struggling”.

“They’re thinking of young [Seán] Rooney who died,” he said.

“That’s why we wanted it [the vigil]… just to show support and solidarity and it’s going to be difficult for them, but it will be good for them as well. They just want him home.

“I think it’s the fact that for 20 years there’s been nothing, we kind of had that sense of they’re safe. Then this happens, and the reality is that they’re never safe. They’re great guys to do it.”

Speaking on the same programme, Irish Defence Forces Commandant Gemma Fagan, said Trooper Kearney is receiving the best care possible in a UN hospital.

Two other members of Trooper Kearney’s convoy were also injured in the attack, and their injuries are not life-threatening. All three men were taken to a hospital in Sidon, where Trooper Kearney underwent emergency surgery, and later transferred to a UN hospital in Hammuth.

“We also have a senior medical Irish officer on in the hospital there with them, ensuring that our personnel are getting all the standard of care, the highest standard of care, that they can get at this time to make sure that our troops are okay,” she said.

“They will be getting the absolute best level of care that we can offer them at this time.”

Comdt Fagan confirmed that Defence Forces liaison officers are supporting all the families who had loved ones in the convoy.

On Saturday, an Army crisis incident response team will travel to Lebanon. Comdt Fagan said members of the team have expertise in stress management counselling.

She also said every effort will be made to bring the remains of Private Rooney home “as soon as possible”.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Simon Coveney told RTÉ’s Six One News: “This is a very sad day for the broad Defence Forces family. They will be feeling this loss in a significant way, but our first thoughts are with the family of Private Seán Rooney.

“We will do everything we can to support them through a difficult period. We owe it to the family to have a very full and comprehensive investigation to fully understand what happened.”

Mr Coveney said he had spoken to Lebanon’s officials and they agreed to “fully cooperate” with the investigations into the attack.

Minister Coveney said he had spoken to the Security Council today (Thur) and he felt one of the “mandates” for peacekeeping missions was not only that “warring parties” are separated while “peace and stability” is maintained. There had also always been a “focus on protecting our own personnel, who put themselves in harms way.”

“This has been a stable peacekeeping mission for some time,” Mr Coveney added.

“There’s been no fatalities for two decades in UNIFIL. What happened in the last day has changed that. We need to understand that.”

The route the UNIFIL convoy had been travelling in had been taken most days, Mr Coveney said.

He, himself, had even travelled the route. But when Private Rooney was killed, something had changed, he explained.

“Two armoured cars got separated and one of them got separated by a mob, resulting in shots being fired.

“One of our members was killed and another injured. It is of deep concern to us. We want to, in the next few days, support the family and families linked and Defence Forces personnel affected by this. We will get the structures in place to understand what happened.”

The minister said he “No, we don’t accept any assurances (from Hezbollah or any group),” after the group claimed no responsibility for the attack.

“Until we conclude a full investigation, I’m not going to read into any statements,” he added.

“We owe it to the Defence Forces and those who serve abroad as peacekeepers and particularly to the family dealing with an extraordinary loss.

“I will be raising with the Secretary General from the UN to get the full resources for the UN investigation - that needs to happen.”

Lieutenant Colonel Gavin Young, head of overseas operations, with the Defence Forces told RTÉ: “There is always a risk in our operations.”

However, it was vital he first “express our condolences to the family of Private Seán Rooney, who woke up to this tragic news this morning,” he added.

Lt Col Young also extended his thoughts to the family of Trooper Shane Kearney, “who also have some difficult news to digest.”

He added that he was also thinking of the battalion, who “are dealing with the fallout from this tragic incident last night.”

“There is inherent risk in all of our operations overseas,” he added.

The patrol had been “routine,” he said but there were “tragic results” after the peacekeepers were attacked.

“Patrols have been attacked and threatened (in the past),” he said. “But we have (seen) nothing like the level of intensity of the attack that took place last night.

“We are working to have Private Rooney’s remains released. The first person to know (when that happens) will be his family, his home unit, and then (the information) will be passed to the general public.”