Devastated family of Wexford boy attacked by dog overwhelmed by support as over €163,000 raised

The family of the 9-year-old boy savagely attacked by a dog in Enniscorthy have been overwhelmed by the level of support shown to them from within the community.

Alejandro Miszan was playing near his home on the Old Forge Road estate in Enniscorthy on Sunday, November 27, when he was set upon by an XL Bully dog.

Such was the ferocity of the attack that the young boy was airlifted to Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin where he is being treated for serious injuries.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up by a friend of the family that to-date has raised over €163,000, however, in addition to that the outpouring of support given directly to the family from neighbours, friends and even people they don’t know has made them extremely appreciative.

Alejandro’s older brother, Raul, said his brother is doing well “all things considered” but has a “very long road ahead”.

Consultants in the hospital have told the family they will need to be patient and Alejandro’s recovery will take a long time and involve many surgical procedures.

However, he himself displayed remarkable fighting spirit during the week when he provided support to Raul who admitted to getting emotional when he was at his bedside.

"When he woke up I was crying and being his older brother he would have never have seen my cry but I couldn’t help it,” said Raul.

“He gave me two thumbs up as if to be strong for me and that was hard,” he added.

"It was just like he wanted me to be OK, you know, he saw me crying and it was his way of saying it’s OK.”

With regard to how he is feeling about the situation and if he was doing OK himself Raul said: “I can’t really say one way or the other; it’s a bit up and down.”

“We just thank God for my brother and all the people who got involved and with the prayers and everything,” said Raul,

“All the things that people did for my brother just to keep him happy,” he added.

“We did hope for the best and my brother woke up and he’s kind of OK now or at least I can say he’s OK at the moment but we just hope for the best going forward.”

The response to the GoFundMe campaign was indicative of the overall level of empathy and support shown to the family by people throughout the Enniscorthy town and district area, and beyond, and that support is very much appreciated by Alejandro's family.

“I would like to thank everybody who donated money because it really does help and we are so appreciative of that,” said Raul.

“I cannot express how thankful I am to all the people who helped and every little bit from people makes a very big difference for us, for Alejandro, and we cannot say how much we appreciate that,” he added. “There are no words to really describe how I feel about that and I am sure my brother is very happy with the support.”

The woman who organised the fundraising campaign is a neighbour of the family and Raul said everyone is very grateful to her for what she did and he said all of the neighbours have been “fantastic” in their support for the his brother.

When the attack happened, it sent shockwaves around the estate but Raul said but for the quick actions of neighbours, his brother might not have survived.

Read More

“I would like to thank everybody individually because everybody did an amazing job helping my little bother, you know,” he said.

“I also want to thank everybody for just thinking about him as well and just praying for him,” he added.

“My brother’s life is never going to be same again but the money from the fundraiser really helps him a lot now and in the future and I cannot express how appreciative we are for that.”

Raul said his entire family “don’t have the words” to describe how much the support they’ve been given means to them.

"People have been ringing me organising presents for him as well and it’s all about trying to make him smile, to make him happy, and that is just so incredible of everyone,” said Raul.

"People are doing so much just to try and make him feel good,” he added. “There is so much money involved in this as well and my parents are not financially well off or anything, my parents don’t have much money, so this is helping in a way that we could never put into words.”

Raul said trying to express the family’s gratitude for the support of the public is difficult to put into words – that’s how much it means to him and his parents.

Raul said his father had just spoken with the consultants and was told that they would all have to be patient there would be “loads of surgeries” required as part of Alejandro’s recovery.

"There will be loads of surgeries have to be done to his face and mentally also,” he said.

Unfortunately, such is the extent of Alejandro’s physical injuries and also the possible emotional and mental support he will need going forward as part of his recovery that the overall cost of his recovery will likely far outweigh the amount raised through the GoFundMe campaign.

"We don’t think this will even be enough for him because of the amount of treatment he will need and yet we are so grateful for everyone for what they have done, it’s hard to express how we feel,” said Raul.

With regard to the overall affect the incident had on his family, Raul said his parents have been very badly hit by what happened.

He said the ordeal their son is going through has left them very depressed and feeling helpless in their efforts to assist him.

"They have a very bad depression over this and that’s hard, you know,” he said. “They just want the best for him and to see him going through this is very difficult for them.”

However, he reaffirmed the point that the support of the community around them has really helped: “He has a long road ahead of him but the support of so many people really helps us and we just want people to know that we truly appreciate everything they’ve done.”