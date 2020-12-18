Detector dogs Sam & Bailey find heroin, cocaine, and other drugs worth €139k in seized mail

Detector dogs Sam and Bailey assisted in the discovery of drugs worth almost €139,000 in Dublin and Athlone mail centres this week.

Today, with the assistance of detector dog Sam, Revenue officers at Dublin Mail Centre seized various types of illegal drugs with an estimated value of €117,000.

Almost 16kg of drugs including herbal cannabis, magic mushrooms and cannabis infused jelly sweets, along with 4.5 litres of liquid Amphetamines, were discovered in parcels that originated from the United States, France and the Netherlands.

The parcels were declared as items such as ‘ornaments’, ‘candy’, ‘clothing’ and ‘gifts’ and were destined for addresses in Dublin and Louth.

Separately, Revenue officers at Athlone Mail Centre, with the assistance of detector dog Bailey, seized quantities of heroin, MDMA, cocaine and herbal cannabis were discovered in parcels that originated from the United States and the UK and were destined for various addresses throughout the country.

The seized drugs in Athlone have an estimated value of almost €21,400 and weighed 1.7 kilos.

The seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

Investigations are ongoing.





Online Editors