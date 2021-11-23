Detectives seize almost half a million euro in cash in operation targeting associates of a gangland shooting victim

Detectives have seized almost half a million euro in cash in an operation targeting associates of a gangland shooting victim.

Three foreign nationals are also in garda custody on suspicion of money laundering for the crime gang after the major bust in the capital last night.

In total €414,000 believed to be the proceeds of drug trafficking was recovered after gardaí intercepted two cars in west Dublin.

Independent.ie understands the operation targeted a mob led by two criminals operating in the Blanchardstown area.

One of the men, aged in his 20s, was previously shot and seriously injured in a gangland shooting and is suspected of being the "money man" for the gang.

The other man is a convicted armed robber also suspected of being heavily involved in organised crime.

Gardaí believe the two men are linked to a large drug network in the capital who are heavily involved in cocaine dealing.

In the past the mob have also been involved in a bitter dispute in west Dublin which saw one man shot dead and several injured in separate gun attacks.

A source said: "This is a significant operation against a drugs gang who have made serious profits from the sale of cocaine in Dublin.

"It will seriously disrupt and frustrate their network which has grown significantly in recent years."

A total of €414,000 in cash was seized after gardaí intercepted two vehicles in the capital at around 6.30pm in an operation by detectives from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB).

During a search of the cars the cash was recovered and the three suspects, aged 38, 41 and 42, were arrested.

The three suspects, who are all Romanian nationals living in west Dublin, can be held for a period of up to seven days.

A garda spokesman said they are detained under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

"All three were arrested on suspicion of involvement in an offence of participating in the activities of a criminal organisation, to facilitate money laundering, relating to the suspected proceeds of drug trafficking, pursuant to the provisions of section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006," the spokesman added.

The bust is one the largest single cash seizures made so far this year. In a separate operation in May around €400,000 in cash was seized by the DOCB.

Recent figures from the Garda annual report show that cash seizures have sharply increased in recent years, up from €2.5m in 2019 to €7.9m last year.