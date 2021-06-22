Detectives began “tracking” one of the Kevin Lunney abduction suspects on CCTV after he was seen visiting a garda station the day before the kidnapping, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

Gardai followed the man’s movements following footage that allegedly showed him in the station shortly before undertaking a preparatory trip to Cavan in advance of the kidnapping.

The non-jury court continued to view CCTV footage today in the trial of four men charged over Mr Lunney’s abduction and tourture in 2019.

The admissibility of the video evidence is being challenged by the defence.

The Quinn Industrial Holdings director (52) was bundled into a car outside his Derrylin, Co Fermanagh home and taken to a container where his captors broke his leg with a wooden bat, slashed his face with a stanley knife and doused his wounds in bleach while ordering him to resign from the company.

They carved “QIH” into his chest with the knife and told him it was so he would “remember” before dumping him, stripped to his boxer shorts, on a roadside in Drumcoghill, Co Cavan, the court has heard.

Darren Redmond (27), of Caledon Road, Alan O’Brien (40) of Shelmalier Road, both in East Wall, Dublin, and a man “YZ” (40), who cannot legally be named, are all alleged to have been directly involved in the attack.

Luke O’Reilly (67), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan is accused of providing “material assistance in the planning and execution of the offences" and owned the land where Mr Lunney was allegedly held.

They all face the same charges of false imprisonment and causing serious harm to Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, on September 17th, 2019, which they deny.

At the outset of the trial, prosecutor Sean Guerin SC alleged YZ met Alan O’Brien at a north Dublin apartment complex on September 16 and they drove to Cavan in a silver Renault Kangoo with red lightning bolts on the sides.

It is alleged Mr Redmond travelled with them in the van on another trip to Cavan on September 17, the day of the abduction.

Detective Garda Alan Jones was in the witness box for a fourth day today as CCTV footage was played.

In an overview of the footage that the court has been viewing, Det Gda Jones said the day after the abduction, he was informed it was suspected that a black Audi A4 with distinctive alloy wheels and northern registration plates had been involved. The suspicion was that it had travelled south across the border, through Swanlinbar and Kilduff in Co Cavan and he began to canvas the areas for CCTV footage. Some earlier footage came from the PSNI.

On September 23, he was told there was a suspicion the vehicle had travelled north on a similar route prior to the abduction and this led to a further trawl for CCTV footage.

During the trawls, he was told to look out for any locations that might match descriptions Mr Lunney had given, particularly any yard or storage area that might have a blue container or horsebox in it.

On September 21, he was travelling through the townland of Drumbrade when he came upon a yard. He noticed rusting gates, a number of trailers and old containers and the gardai pulled in.

Det Gda Jones noticed what appeared to be fresh vehicle tracks and he could see the top of a blue horsebox.

He contacted his superiors and was directed to remain at the yard, which was later declared a crime scene.

A phone number ending in -717 was identified as a number of interest; it was attributed to YZ, and gardai became aware of his address and that he had reason to be in Store Street garda station on September 16, 2019.

Det Gda Jones agreed with Mr Guerin that they set about establishing if they could see YZ at the station that day and “track his movements” from there.

This led to CCTV footage being downloaded from Store Street which allegedly shows YZ in the public office. It also shows the movements of a red Volkswagen leaving Store Street and arriving at YZ’s apartment complex.

A man is seen getting out and walking in the direction of the car park.

A silver Renault Kangoo van is then seen flashing its lights at the red car before leaving.

“Then it was a question of tracking the Kangoo vehicle,” Mr Guerin said, leading to the montage of footage the court had seen from September 16, 2019.

The gardai conducted a “similar exercise” in relation to the Kangoo's movements on September 17, which the court had seen.

A further canvas was carried out for CCTV at the apartment block and other areas that became of interest in relation to the movements on the Kangoo on October 23. Other locations were drawn to the attention of the gardai as being of potential relevance to other aspects of the investigation.

Det Gda Jones obtained GPS coordinates for a number of locations and CCTV footage was obtained for the purpose of identifying people.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge David McHugh.